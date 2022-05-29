KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

Ever wondered how Kylie Jenner-like western makeup would look on Bangalee brides in traditional, red benarasi sharis? As rebellious as that sounds, one makeup artist has made it possible and the results are gorgeous!

Foxy eye makeup is one of the most flattering looks and has gone viral on Instagram. It has been trending all over the globe as a signature style of famous American model Bella Hadid. It makes the eyes appear bigger but also gives them a tapered look.

Kaneez Fatima, a Dhaka based makeup artist (MUA), has recently gained popularity for creating such western make-up looks on local clients.

Another feature we love about this MUA is her technique of overlining lips, which we often see on celebrities like Kendall Jenner or Kim Kardashian.

Kaneez Fatima, founder, KVN Beauty. Photo: Courtesy

Kaneez has been creating a buzz on Instagram with her clean and unique makeup looks. She only started doing bridal makeovers from last year but within just one bridal season, she has attracted a niche group of fans.

"At first, I thought it would take a year or so for my business to take off, but my schedules right now are crazy and it is only during the month of Ramadan I could get some time off from my hectic schedule," she said with gratitude.

Not only for big wedding events like weddings or receptions, her makeup skills are also suitable for cocktail parties and bridal showers, where you are guaranteed to stand out from the crowd.

Recently, Kaneez created a glamorous look for Jaya Ahsan for an award show and the actress's fans have been talking about it since.

"I am so glad our women are now recognising international makeup standards and trends and it is really fulfilling for me to meet a crowd that wants this type of makeup," Kaneez said.

When we asked her how she got into makeup, she joked that almost every day, at least one client asks her that question!

Photo: Courtesy

When she was nine years old, she went to a wedding with her family and the bride asked her to put eyeliner on her. "What can I say, I have always been into makeup!" she exclaimed.

Although it was not a smooth beginning, she was always sceptical how everyone would react to her supermodel-like makeup looks.

She began to put makeup videos on her social media accounts from 2015.

Initially, she used to visit people's homes and doll them up for big events. A few years later, she joined the Kenshō Spa in Gulshan to provide bridal makeup services.

After her A-Levels, she planned to settle and make a career in what she truly loves in the UK. Unfortunately, her visa got rejected thrice.

Photo: Courtesy

However, she no longer feels upset about it. "Now that I have received an overwhelming response in my own country, I feel confident enough that the next time I am moving to London is only when I get an invitation from there!"

She wants to build her own brand in the future and dreams of building her own makeup academy.

Taking a makeup workshop in Dhaka was one of her first steps towards fulfilling her dream.

In April, Kaneez organised a workshop on learning the basics of makeup and skincare and also makeup photography.

"I want to educate our young girls on make-up so they can become skilled at it and earn enough through it. I want to inspire them to do something for themselves," she said.

For makeup, Kaneez prefers good, established products by brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Dior, Natasha Denona and she believes it is always important to use high-quality brands to maintain a good skin.

Photo: Courtesy

For maintaining a clear skin during summer, the MUA shared some tips for our readers, such as using hyaluronic acid religiously and eating clean. "You are what you eat. It is important to maintain a good skincare routine to have flawless makeup," she suggested.

Her makeup packages come in two categories: Glam makeup for Tk15,000 and bridal makeup for Tk30,000. To book an appointment, you can message her on Instagram (IG handle: kvnbeauty) or contact Kenshō Spa.