Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Summer may be in the rear-view mirror, but that does not mean the risks of sun exposure are as well.

"We know that sun damage is cumulative," warned board-certified dermatologist Dr Debra Jaliman, also an assistant professor of dermatology Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and author of 'Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist'.

"Five minutes every day will cause sun damage, breakdown of your collagen and elastic tissue, and will cause wrinkles as well as skin cancer."

The solution lies in today's more advanced formulas that not only offer superior sun protection but also tackle multiple issues such as acne, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.

And with a crop of brands created for people of colour with deeper skin tones, sun care is now more inclusive.

We tested over 70 multi-benefit sun protectors on fair to deep, melanin-rich complexions and these were the sheer, chalk-free winners.

Oars + Alps Go Stick Clear Sunscreen

This SPF 35 balm stick glides on without feeling tacky, while the jojoba and sunflower oils moisturise and soothe post-shave irritation without clogging pores.

If a shave is overdue, stubble remains free of visible residue. This reef safe and fragrance free stick also provides 80 minutes of sweat and water resistance.

The price is between Tk2,700 and Tk3,200 on Ubuy and Desertcart.

Coola Classic Sunscreen Stick

The coconut scent smells more like vanilla and less like spring break in Cancun.

Packed with vitamins C and E, prickly pear extract and cold-pressed meadowfoam seed oil, this SPF 30 is formulated to protect the skin's barrier, hydrate, and heal.

Its price is around Tk3,000 on Ubuy.

Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi Defense Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50+

Rich in mineral salts, the thermal spring water in its formula serves as the base for all products in this sensitive skin-friendly line.

This sunscreen fluid is loaded with bisabolol (a type of natural alcohol), allantoin (natural mineral), niacinamide and plant-derived squalane (moisturising ingredient) for soft skin. It is priced around Tk3,700 on Ubuy.

Soleil Toujours Clean Conscious Antioxidant Sunscreen Mist SPF 50

For those who prefer the spray format, you will still want to avoid misting it directly on your face. Apply to hands first and pat into skin and let the red algae, vitamin C ester, vitamin E and bisabolol work to prevent sagging and increase smoothness.

This product is available on Desertcart for around Tk8,000. The travel size bottles cost around Tk5,000.