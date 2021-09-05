How to do no-equipment workouts at home

Now that we have picked up our pre-lockdown life schedules at full throttle, many people are struggling to strike just the right balance between keeping up with beginner-friendly workouts at home and work schedules.

To top it off, maintaining a healthy sleep schedule and diet, online school or work; or even merely concentrating on health has become difficult during the last eighteen months.

In these hard times, it is good to make fitness one of your priorities to help you with a boosted immune system. Not to mention, a workout also helps to lift the mood.

Beginner-friendly workouts: So what's the first step?

Start with setting a schedule the day before you plan to start working out. Setting a to-do list brings discipline and motivation into your daily life.

Whether you are a student or have a job- you can set your workout hour early in the morning before your daily routine, or after. However, morning workouts are advised as you are the most energetic when you wake up early (provided you have slept early and had 6-8 hours of sleep).

10 steps to get in shape

The list below has been designed with the help of articles and videos of professional fitness instructors such as Chloe Ting, Joanna Soh, Lilly Sabri and a few others. As you are a beginner, the workouts will be subtle yet effective.

Walking on Spot

Warm-up your body by slowly walking on the same spot. If you happen to have a lawn or access to your rooftop, where there is space to walk, then let me tell you, walking for about 30 minutes will help. However, if you are doing it in your room, then walk on the same spot for 1 whole minute.

Slow Jogs

After a minute is over, start slowly jogging on the spot. Slow jogs will start to increase your heartbeat but will not be too harsh for your breathing.

Jumping Jacks

Jumping Jacks are extremely effective. Jumping to a position with legs spread wide and the hands going overhead, sometimes in a clap, and then returning to a position with the feet together and the arms at the sides.

You can perform 10 jumping jacks in one go and take 2 intervals to finish a total of 30 jumping jacks.

High Knees

High knees are the second hardest on this list. Follow the similar process as jumping jacks- 2 intervals and 30 high knees.

It engages your core, strengthens all the muscles in your legs, gets your heart rate up and improves momentum, coordination and flexibility.

Plank

People hate planks and it is the hardest exercise in this list. But planks are great for strengthening your back.

Get in position on the ground, similar to doing a push up, and hold the position for the maximum amount of time.

Perform a 20 second plank in one go. If you think you cannot do it, try 15 seconds. However, if it still feels impossible, take 1 interval and divide the intervals to 10 seconds each to complete a 20 second plank.

This will be good enough for your first two days of workout. However, as soon as you no longer feel hesitant about the five workouts (mentioned above), go ahead with the rest of the list below.

Cardio helps with overall fitness as well as weight loss. But these workouts, listed below, will help lose fat in problem areas.

Arm Circles

Start to draw small circles with your arms reaching out on both sides. Circle clockwise for 20 - 30 seconds and anti-clockwise for 20- 30 seconds.

Standing Crunches or Lying Crunches

As a beginner, you can start with standing crunches for the first few days. Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulders-width apart, toes facing forward, and hands placed on the back of the head. Slightly bend on one side, and lift your knee as if to touch your elbow.

Try alternating your legs and do as many as you feel comfortable doing.

Once you excel at that, perform 20 lying crunches. Crunches put an impact on your stomach and put pressure on the allocated fat.

Bicycle Crunches

This is a highly effective lying workout that not only works your stomach but also your waist. However, it can be difficult to perform in one go. Do 2 sets of 10 bicycle crunches- that will be enough as a beginner.

Donkey Kicks and Fire Hydrants

Donkey kicks and fire hydrants are easy beginner workouts for hips and thighs.

These two workouts will be effective on your inner thigh and hip area.

Get down on all-fours, with your hands directly below your shoulders and knees directly below your hips. Your back should be flat, your neck neutral. Keeping your arms straight and knees bent 90 degrees, raise your right knee off the floor and press the sole of your right foot up toward the ceiling. Reverse the move, lowering your right knee to the starting position. Repeat and make sure to perform an equal number with each leg.

For Fire Hydrants, stay in the same position. Lift a leg out to one side, stopping at hip height. Then repeat for the other leg. Alternate the donkey kicks and fire hydrant- 10 to 15 repetitions of each leg.

Lunges

Step forward with one foot until your leg reaches a 90-degree angle. Lift your front lunging leg to return to the starting position.

Lunges are great for thighs. They can be difficult to continue as thigh burner workouts can make you tired easily. In that case, you can do 10 repetitions of each leg.

Are you done with these 5 workouts as well? You must cool down! Same as warm-up workouts like walking and jogging, cool downs after finishing the workouts; and make sure you do not injure yourself.

Do some stretches.

There you go, an entire workout session for you.