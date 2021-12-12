Get the gang back: Sailor launches winter 2021 collection

Mode

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 12:26 pm

Related News

Get the gang back: Sailor launches winter 2021 collection

The brand has brought formal and casual winter wear for fashion loving women and men

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 12:26 pm
Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Fashion brand Sailor has launched its winter 2021 collection with the slogan 'Get the gang back'. 

The collection has been designed keeping in mind that things have gone back to normal and most young people have resumed normal activities such as doing on campus classes, going out to cinemas, eating out at restaurants etc.  

Offices are going in full swing along with every normal aspect of our lives such as shopping, attending concerts, going on tours etc. 

Moreover, this winter, everyone is wishing for a new beginning. Friends have finally met up and celebrations have become more colourful and lively. 

Be it a regular hang out or a birthday party, everything becomes much more enjoyable when our friends are with us. 

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

 
With their latest collection, Sailor is calling out to all friends and families to celebrate winter and embrace the upcoming New Year with a positive mind.

The brand has brought formal and casual outfits for fashion loving women and men. 

The winter collection has both light and heavy wear with trendy, comfortable and fashionable style combinations. 

Photo/courtesy
Photo/courtesy

Sailor women's wear collection has floral and striped fashion blazer sets, long coats, velvet cropped jackets, mid-length jackets and various other fashionable comfort wear that can be doubled as sleepwear. 
 
There is also a very special collection of tie dye sweatshirts. As we know, tie dye sweatshirts are all the rage among youngsters across the world. They look funky and provide utmost comfort at the same time. 

Shoma Sadia, deputy manager, design and development at Sailor said, "Every season, we try to bring something different for our customers, hence the new themes. We make sure there is something for everyone."

She informed us that they always use new fabrics, patterns and embellishments for each collection.

"We also have party wear in our winter 2021 collection. We used shades of red wine, black, olive green etc along with heavier designs and fabrics. These outfits are ideal for winter weddings and functions," Shoma added.  

Male customers can also choose their wearable from a rich sportswear collection. For them, Sailor has also introduced new fabric variations like shiny tricot fabric and premium interlock fabric. 

Variation can be seen in patterns too: Cut and sew, color block, thumb hole sleeve, high neck, tie dye, and several types of graphical designs are available in Sailor Men's winter wear collection. 

For heavy winter wear, Sailor has brought hoodies, tracker jackets, bomber jackets, vintage leather jackets, biker jackets, sweatshirts and jogger sets in the collection. 

There are great outfits for children as well. They will love the colourful, thematic dresses with their favourite cartoon characters designed on them. 

For the youngest family members, there are sweatshirt sets, tie dye hoodies, track suits, play sets, knit blazers and different types of denim, leggings and jeggings.  

To complete your winter 2021 look, Sailor has also brought a vast collection of accessories. You will find sneakers, formal shoes, party shoes, belts, scarves and different types of bags. 

The price range of the collection is between Tk1,500 and Tk5,000. The products are available in all Sailor outlets. Customers can also shop online from the website: www.sailor.clothing.    

Features / Top News

sailor / Winter collection / winter clothes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

1h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

2h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

2h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

2h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’