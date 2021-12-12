Get the gang back: Sailor launches winter 2021 collection

Fashion brand Sailor has launched its winter 2021 collection with the slogan 'Get the gang back'.

The collection has been designed keeping in mind that things have gone back to normal and most young people have resumed normal activities such as doing on campus classes, going out to cinemas, eating out at restaurants etc.

Offices are going in full swing along with every normal aspect of our lives such as shopping, attending concerts, going on tours etc.

Moreover, this winter, everyone is wishing for a new beginning. Friends have finally met up and celebrations have become more colourful and lively.

Be it a regular hang out or a birthday party, everything becomes much more enjoyable when our friends are with us.

Photo/Courtesy

With their latest collection, Sailor is calling out to all friends and families to celebrate winter and embrace the upcoming New Year with a positive mind.

The brand has brought formal and casual outfits for fashion loving women and men.

The winter collection has both light and heavy wear with trendy, comfortable and fashionable style combinations.

Photo/courtesy

Sailor women's wear collection has floral and striped fashion blazer sets, long coats, velvet cropped jackets, mid-length jackets and various other fashionable comfort wear that can be doubled as sleepwear.



There is also a very special collection of tie dye sweatshirts. As we know, tie dye sweatshirts are all the rage among youngsters across the world. They look funky and provide utmost comfort at the same time.

Shoma Sadia, deputy manager, design and development at Sailor said, "Every season, we try to bring something different for our customers, hence the new themes. We make sure there is something for everyone."

She informed us that they always use new fabrics, patterns and embellishments for each collection.

"We also have party wear in our winter 2021 collection. We used shades of red wine, black, olive green etc along with heavier designs and fabrics. These outfits are ideal for winter weddings and functions," Shoma added.

Male customers can also choose their wearable from a rich sportswear collection. For them, Sailor has also introduced new fabric variations like shiny tricot fabric and premium interlock fabric.

Variation can be seen in patterns too: Cut and sew, color block, thumb hole sleeve, high neck, tie dye, and several types of graphical designs are available in Sailor Men's winter wear collection.

For heavy winter wear, Sailor has brought hoodies, tracker jackets, bomber jackets, vintage leather jackets, biker jackets, sweatshirts and jogger sets in the collection.

There are great outfits for children as well. They will love the colourful, thematic dresses with their favourite cartoon characters designed on them.

For the youngest family members, there are sweatshirt sets, tie dye hoodies, track suits, play sets, knit blazers and different types of denim, leggings and jeggings.

To complete your winter 2021 look, Sailor has also brought a vast collection of accessories. You will find sneakers, formal shoes, party shoes, belts, scarves and different types of bags.

The price range of the collection is between Tk1,500 and Tk5,000. The products are available in all Sailor outlets. Customers can also shop online from the website: www.sailor.clothing.