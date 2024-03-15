Flattering the right way, with the right skirt

The convenience and style of pants have made it many people's first choice for their day-to-day wear. However, you cannot deny there is something that makes skirts stand out.

They can make you look put-together or dramatic, depending on the style. After all, skirts – or its many forms, have been popular throughout the ages.

The first 'skirts' were actually worn by men in Ancient Egypt. These simple garments made from flax (linen), were similar to a wraparound skirt that was belted at the waist, called the 'Shendyt' which was lightweight and airy, ideal for Egypt's hot and humid weather.

In the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia, fashion has depended on comfort with elegance. In many countries, particularly in India, flowy clothes like sharee and dhoti have always been in the trend, worn by zamindar and aristocratic families.

Even though trends change faster than we can keep up, skirts have never gone out of style. So, we have built a guide on the ways different skirt styles can bring your outfit to a whole new level.

Pencil Skirts

Pencil skirts are usually very flattering and bold. They are more suitable for rectangular body types. In other words, it suits straight silhouettes, where the shoulders and hips are of the same width.

Nodi Chowdhury, fashion influencer and digital creator, spoke about her love for such skirts. "Pencil skirts remind me of confidence, it looks very formal and makes you look like a boss lady."

This style is ideal for formal or semi-formal looks. Solid colour pencil skirt acts as a statement that can easily be paired with a striped shirt or even a basic solid colour top.

Such kinds of skirts are readily available at most fashion stores across Dhaka such as Ecstasy and Astorion. They can also be found at various clothing brands online.

Wrapped Skirts

Pencil skirts are definitely something we do not want to wear at a hangout with friends or a holiday event; they are just too formal.

For wrapped skirts, it is the opposite. "When I think of a look with a wrapped skirt, it reminds me of a very casual occasion, like a holiday," says Nodi.

The best way to style a wrapped skirt is to pair it with a solid colour top.

"A white skirt with a white top does look very elegant, especially with white blouses. When you have a skirt with patterns, it can be paired with solid tops and vice versa," Nodi says. However, they are not widely available in the markets of Dhaka.

Furthermore, most wrapped skirts are flowy and add a little drama. They go well with all body types.

Ruffle Skirts

The idea of ruffles essentially became popular in the 15th century through the Germans, by soldiers who would slash their sleeves, creating a ruffled effect. "Since a ruffled skirt is very happening, it's best to go with a body-hugging top or a solid bodysuit, to avoid looking more happening," says Nodi.

Ruffle skirts add a lot of volume to the lower half of your silhouette, so it needs to be balanced out with a top that tames the look.

The layers can add a lot of drama to your look and give off a festive vibe, so it is perfect for occasions when you need to go all out. In most cases, such skirts can ideally be worn for festive events, like weddings or casual parties.

A-Line Midi Skirt

This kind of skirt is usually the most common skirt design, and it suits almost anything you choose to pair it with. These skirts cinch the waist and have a long flowy bottom, resembling the silhouette of an 'A'.

The A-line midi skirts are very similar to pleated skirts that can be paired with a blouse, crop top, blazer, or trench coat. "You can style them depending on your mood," says Nodi.

Nodi says that one major thing to be kept in mind while wearing a skirt is the commute. "You wouldn't want to ruin the skirt in a hectic commute," she said. Furthermore, the fabric can impact the factor of comfort. Consider the occasion and choose your skirt accordingly.

