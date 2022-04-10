A fashionable Boishakh by Bishworang

To give the collection a vibrant look, folk motifs have been implemented overall Photo: Courtesy

To welcome Pohela Boishakh, the first day of the Bangalee new year, fashion house Bishworang has launched its brand new collection titled 'Utshabe Bishworang'.

This year we are going to celebrate the Bangalee year 1429. Every year, this day is celebrated with festivities, colours and new clothes.

However, this year, due to Ramadan's religious solemnity, Pohela Boishakh may not be celebrated in its truest style. Even then, the essence of this day will prevail in our lives, minds and culture.

For more than 27 years, Bishworang has been a pioneer in creating beautiful festive wear. There is no exception this year as well and the brand has made a special effort to welcome 1429.

To embrace this colourful day, folk motifs have been introduced to the panjabi, salwar-kamiz, fatua, shirts and T-shirts of Bishworang. Besides the motifs of trees, vines, leaves and flowers, graphical, geometric forms are also spotted in the designs, giving the collection a vibrant look overall.

Keeping summer in mind, the collection has been made of comfortable cotton and khadi fabric.

To enhance the festive look of the costumes, bright colours have been used along with embellishments like chunri, tie-dye, block, batik, applique, cutwork etc.

The collection is available at all the outlets of the brand.

