Dial up your Puja game with a flawless makeover

If you want to take the look up a notch, add a golden eye sparkle to the inner corners of your eyes. Face: Meher Afroz Shaon & Taskia Taher. Jewellery: Rossobelle. Photo: Masudul Haq

Today marks the 10th day of Ashwin on the Bangla calendar. Autumn is here, and so is Durga Puja. The air will soon smell musky and sweet with fallen leaves and camphor from Puja sets.

Celebrated for ten consecutive days, this particular festival calls for bright and bold hues of red, paired with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes, a whole lot of blush, and of course, the classic red lipstick. Throw in the iconic red teep, and you are Puja-glammed.

On this note, here are some gorgeous and traditional Bengali Durga Puja makeup look ideas that you can recreate with ease.

'No-makeup' makeup goes a long way

Durga Puja events in Dhaka are hectic, crowded, and go on for hours. So, it is better to wear makeup that is minimal, so that you don't need frequent touch-ups.

Applying less powder with an abundance of setting spray will help you sustain a long-lasting makeup. Photo: Masudul Haq

"To me, Puja is attending the Puja fair, chilling with my friends and having a big spread of food. Overall, it is a long outing. So, to me, 'no-makeup' makeup is the perfect look that accommodates me the entire day," said Farah Tabassum Aura, an Instagram influencer and dancer.

To Aura, the element that cannot be missing in her Puja look is a big teep.

"Teep and kajal is what makes the whole difference. This combo never fails to bring a traditional touch. Moreover, if you can complement the look with a sleek bun or wavy twist, you are all set to stand out in the crowd," she added.

Perfect preparation is the key

The mid-autumn weather in this country is pretty unpredictable. Bright days are often punctuated by sudden showers. There is no respite from the humidity in this season.

Samiun Irin, a Dhaka-based freelance makeup artist believes that to keep up with this abnormal humidity, there is no alternative to right preparation. She suggests preparing the skin from the night before.

"Humidity makes the makeup patchy and textured. If your skin is in a good state, the makeup will sit well," said Samiun, adding, "you can apply sheet masks 30 minutes prior to applying makeup. Scrubbing or shaving your face the night before the event does a miracle in acing the perfect look."

Face: Meher Afroz Shaon. Jewellery: Rossobelle. Photo: Masudul Haq

Shower on setting spray

If you are to list down the top three revolutionary products of the makeup industry, the setting spray will definitely make it to the list.

To combat sweat and humidity, we tend to apply a lot of powder products in this season. As a result, our makeup is highly prone to being cakey.

"Powder products absorb sweat instantly, and we are always very tempted to apply more and more powder products. But, for a daylong makeup, that is never a good idea. It will only break down your base," said Samiun.

Photo: Masudul Haq

In this case, applying less powder with an abundance of setting spray will help you sustain a long-lasting makeup.

Vibrant eyes with bold lipstick

Add drama to your Durga puja look by playing with vibrant colours from your shadow palette.

"If you want to take the look up a notch, add a golden eye sparkle to the inner corners of your eyes, next to the bright colour on the eyelids. This will instantly brighten those eyes, and add a glittery tint to them," said Antara Bitasta, a fashion designer and makeup enthusiast.

Follow up the process by applying bold lipsticks in the red scheme. Try for a matte finish, the formula that lasts for up to 12 hours and doesn't smudge, budge, or transfer.

