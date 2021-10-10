Colourful and festive: Bishwo Rang’s Puja 2021 collection 

Mode

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 12:04 pm

The fashionable outfits also have tie-dye, batik, block-work, appliqué, cut-work, screen-print etc on them. Photo/Bishwo Rang
The fashionable outfits also have tie-dye, batik, block-work, appliqué, cut-work, screen-print etc on them. Photo/Bishwo Rang

Bangalis have countless festivals, Durga Puja being one of the biggest ones.  

The scent of 'sheuli' (night jasmine) flowers and the bright blue sky remind us that fall is arriving, as is Devi Durga, after a whole year. 

To add more colour and life to the festivities of Durga Puja, fashion house Bishwo Rang has brought out its new collection.  

Photo/Bishwo Rang
Photo/Bishwo Rang

For 26 years, Bishwo Rang has been designing outfits to uphold the beauty of our culture. The theme of the Durga Puja 2021 collection is the gold crown adorning Devi Durga's head.   

Along with the crown's intricate designs, geometric forms and Durga motifs have been used in the sarees, panjabis, dhotis, salwar-kameez sets, fatuas, and shirts. 

The patterns are different and the collection is unique. As always, different shades of eye-catching colours have been used. 

A number of designer items in silk is available in the collection. Photo/Bishwo Rang
A number of designer items in silk is available in the collection. Photo/Bishwo Rang

The fashionable outfits also have tie-dye, batik, block-work, appliqué, cut-work, screen-print etc on them.

The puja collection was inaugurated on September 27 at Bishwo Rang's Jamuna Future Park outlet. Actress and model Bidya Sinha Saha Mim was present at the ceremony along with other popular celebrities of the country.  

Most of the clothes have been designed keeping in mind the weather, so materials like cotton, linen, viscose, voile, slab cotton etc have been used. 

Photo/Bishwo Rang
Photo/Bishwo Rang

But you will also find a number of designer items in half-silk, joy silk, dupioni silk, georgette, and chiffon. 

The new products will be available in all Bishwo Rang outlets till Dashami.

The collection has matching set for entire family. Photo/Bishwo Rang
The collection has matching set for entire family. Photo/Bishwo Rang

To know more, you can visit www.bishworand.com and Facebook page 'Bishworang fan club'. 

