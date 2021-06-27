Celebrating monsoon with Bishwo Rang

Blue represents tranquility, peace, elegance and so many other important elements of life. It is thought to be the colour of the creator; it is the colour of artists and innovators.

The Bangla month of 'Ashar' is here and the sweet, earthy fragrance of rain is in the air. Monsoon is perhaps one of our favourite seasons and what better way to celebrate it than by wearing the colour blue? 

Renowned fashion house Bishwo Rang has brought out a collection titled 'Neel Utshab' (The festival of blue) for lovers of monsoon and the colour blue. The festival will begin from July 1, and continue till July 31, 2021, in all its showrooms.

Blue represents tranquility, peace, elegance and so many other important elements of life. It is thought to be the colour of the creator; it is the colour of artists and innovators.

It is believed that when one looks at the colour blue, it immediately calms down one's restless mind. At the same time, it helps to lower blood pressure and heart rate. 

In this particular collection, there are sharees, salwar-kameez sets, single kameez, panjabi, fatua, shirt etc, and all of the floral motifs have been inspired by blue flowers in our nature. 

Geometrical designs have been created using different shades of blue along with white. Other natural colours have also been used. 

The materials used are soft and comfortable like cotton, linen, voile, slab etc, keeping the warm weather in mind. The designs also include tie-dye, block, batik, applique, cutwork, and screen-print.  

Customers can order online from the web page www.bishworang.com and the 'Bishworangfanclub' on Facebook.

