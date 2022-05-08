Beat the heat with smart workwear

Getting dressed for work during the summer is not the easiest thing to do. You want to wear something that will help you adjust to the hot and humid weather during your commute. But the same attire has to keep you warm in the near-freezing temperature of your office, plus, along with comfort, it should make you feel like yourself the whole day – all the while adhering to the office dress code.

TBS shares some outfit ideas that are both fashion-forward and office-friendly to tackle the hot and humid office days.

Try pastel summer palette

Although one might argue that there is no such thing as owning too many white shirts, adding additional light-coloured outfits into the mix can keep your work outfits feeling fresh. Repeat your usual office looks by rotating white tops with alternatives in pastels and neutrals – these hues are ruling the trend right now.

Caption: Popular model and anchor Neel Hererzahan in summer-friendly formal attire. Photos: Courtesy

Linen for the win

While cotton sets have always remained a summer staple, investing in a chic linen set will never disappoint your workwear wardrobe. Blending comfort with utility, linen sets are soft and easy to wear for the summer months ahead. With a timeless and soothing striped linen set, you never have to worry about going out of fashion.

Colour block for fun

As the office AC kicks in, sport a fun pantsuit set to make a powerful statement with your office wear choices. Instead of a typical monochrome pantsuit look, play with colour blocking prints to keep the good vibes throughout the 9-5 cycle and top it off with a contrasting pair of stilettos.

Softer look with a midi dress

If you love midi dresses but hate the idea of turning up to work dressed for a brunch with the girls, you can try layering it up with a blazer. You can opt for office-friendly, printed midi-skirt fit if you want to soften your look or need an evening standby while still looking elegantly professional.

Style up with scarfs

When your regular blazer starts to look boring, and that midi dress is not as exciting to wear as it was when you first bought it, try coupling it with a silk scarf for a bit of flair. There are countless knot ideas on Pinterest that can glam your outfit in the most unexpected way.