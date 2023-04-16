Bata: A celebration of style

Bata has always been an integral part of Eid celebrations, and this year too, it is no different. With over 600 newly dropped designs especially for this Eid, Bata launched its brand new 'Red Collection' .

Considering the style preference and needs of women, closed pumps, platform and high heels, and comfortable flats in vibrant colours have been included in women's collections. Stone embellishments and ornamented designs with floral printed insoles have also been made part of this collection to attract young women.

Men have the option to choose dress shoes, moccasins, casuals, and sneakers from this collection to make a fashionable appearance on Eid day. Apart from the Red Collection, Bata is also offering other exclusive new designs, featuring style and comfort, on this festive occasion.

Trendy shoes with modern technologies have been introduced by Bata. Memory foam is one of these technologies, which provides 50 per cent more comfort and durability.

Another technology that gives optimum comfort, especially for people with fallen arches, is ortho-lite cushioning. The addition of life technology, which aids in the shoes' antibacterial properties, as well as a trendy style with a lightweight feature, makes these shoes the ultimate fashion choice.

Bata always offers something everyone can afford. This year, Bata is offering cashback and coupons for consumers in different payment getaways/platforms like bank cards and mobile wallets.

Bata's creative integration of style and comfort allows the consumers to be stylish and comfortable at the same time.

Website: www.batabd.com

Price Range:

Men's shoes: Tk799 – Tk 14,999,

Women's shoes: Tk599 – Tk9,999

Children's shoes Tk599 – Tk3,499