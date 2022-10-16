Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

Giorgio Armani, the founder of one of the most sought-after fashion brands in the world, said, "Accessories are important to completely change the look of an outfit. And women like the idea of having a wardrobe that's versatile."

Stylish clothes can make you stand out, no doubt. But, it is accessories that define your personal style and give a simple outfit a million-dollar look.

However, choosing the right accessories is important. A pair of tacky earrings or mismatched heels can turn out catastrophic. And if you are not careful, you might end up looking like a Christmas tree. It is always a bit of a challenge to find outfits and accessories that complement each other.

With the vision to provide accessory lovers with items that complement their outfits, Bariq & Co was founded in 2018. It is a one-stop solution for exquisite footwear and vanity bags made by the brand for young fashion enthusiasts.

"Not many young girls travel abroad for shopping. There is a demand for exquisite shoes, bags and accessories in Dhaka. Bariq & Co is here to cater to their needs." said Badria Anis, founder of the luxury accessory brand.

A mother of two, the successful entrepreneur takes pride in manufacturing these beautiful sandals and bags locally. The brand kept growing in popularity via online platforms despite Covid-19.

And in continuation to that, the brand recently launched its own studio at Banani. We have highlighted some of their popular items to help you get glam ready effortlessly.

All a girl needs is a pair of golden heels

Golden heels can be the most dynamic accessory in your wardrobe. Especially as South Asians, we have the need to pull off both traditional salwar kameez and lehenga and at the same time, western wear as well. You can easily match a pair of golden heels with both styles.

One such pair is Golden Maze, a pair of radiant golden heels with multiple straps. This is perfect for get-togethers as well as office or classes.

But if you want something more dramatic, especially for events like weddings, Bariq is here for you with its pearl series. The brand offers elegant golden and silver heels ornamented with beautiful, big pearls.

Photos: Courtesy

Even though you will fall in love with these pearl heels immediately, Bariq is mostly known for its signature stone-studded heels.

Silver Stud, a pair of silver heels with chunky rhinestones, embellished on transparent straps, can be the favourite nude heels for this season. The transparent block heels will make you feel like Cinderella once you put them on.

Not only heels, but you will also find simple flats with stones in golden and silver for making your regular days special. All flats are within Tk2,300 and heels start from Tk2,600.

Dangling shimmery bags to match

Wedding seasons are ever more trending with each passing year. There was a time when people planned for the marathon festivities in cooler seasons like winter. But now, we also see summer weddings taking place themed in bright summer colours.

Even if gorgeous traditional three-piece, kaftan, anarkali, and lehenga are available – either locally made by our designers or imported – girls often have to roam around the shopping malls and struggle to find bags that would put the perfect finishing touch to the attire.

Photos: Courtesy

On occasions like these vanity bags like Potlis and sparkling purses are your go-to. And these versatile, shimmery bags go perfectly with vibrant tops, jumpsuits or even long dresses.

Like the sandals, the bags are also embellished with either shiny stones or pearls with metal chains. Combine one of these with stone studded heels to get a cohesive look, and they work whether you are wearing a jumpsuit or a sharee. The price range for bags starts from Tk1,500.

Feel like a princess in rhinestone headbands

Dollops of pearls or rhinestones – choose your favourite one to set your silky hair with Bariq's signature headwear. On days you run out of creative ideas to style your hair, choose one of these headbands to amplify your entire look. This style can look perfect with pastel-hued three pieces for a casual get-together.

Bariq also has vibrant-coloured clothed headbands on a flexible piece of plastic with embellished stones. Headbands are priced at Tk1,200.

Photos: Courtesy

Apart from these stunning accessories, Bariq also offers beautiful hair clips within Tk600 and earrings and chains within the range of Tk1,000-Tk1,500. You just need to pick them for your next occasion or casual wear and look effortlessly gorgeous.