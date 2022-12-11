Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

Mode

Eshadi Sharif
11 December, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 10:11 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

We can't end the year without swinging into full throttle for the wedding season. The time is now for brides, grooms, and their friends and family to dig deep in shops for the right attire and accessories. 

Shoes and accessories are the final touches that tie a whole outfit together. If you want to look your best, Apex's wedding collection is the place to look. Their products are crafted to exude elegance and they have something for everyone.

Both men's and women's collections strike a balance between glamour and elegance. Here are some of our favourites from the collection.

The formal shoe for every man: Venturini's men's formal dress shoe

A prime example of perfection, these formal dress shoe's style is in the details. The frontside of the shoes are elongated and pointed and is made using premium materials. 

This luxurious pair is an easy pick because you will definitely wear them on more than one occasion; it is suitable for not just a wedding but any formal occasion.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Despite its luxe look, there is still a lot of simplicity in the design. The pair blends in with formal wear effortlessly, which is why you might even find yourself wearing it to every event you are invited to.

Vibrant collection for festive occasions: Moochie square-toe heel sandal, clutch and Venturini men's formal dress shoe 

The beauty of square-toe heels is that they give your look a bit of structure, in contrast to round-toe styles that give your outfit a softer look. The flared stiletto heels not only provide you with a bit of elevation, but the flare also compliments the angular nature of the square-toe. Moreover, the strap at the front is braided and embellished, flaunting a bold maroon colour.

This pair will go perfectly with party dresses, sarees and salwar kameez. What makes this modern pair so versatile is its ability to be minimalist and stylish at the same time, particularly because of its embellished strap, which gives it the extra glamour. Slip this pair on before you head to a holud function to match the colourful vibe of the event.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

If you are looking for the right accessory to pair your Moochie heels with for a wedding or reception, Apex's gorgeous velvet clutch is the way to go. 

The clutch is exceptional not only because of the luxurious velvet texture, but also because of the stone embellishments on it. Furthermore, the design sticks to one type of stone with a limited colour palette of black and gold that minimises the risk of clashing with your outfit's colour scheme. The non-imposing yet glamorous style of the bag makes it a versatile addition to your ensemble. 

This pair of Venturini men's shoes give you a bit more than an average pair of formal shoes. The design plays with textures on the front side, which provides them with character and class. They are exactly what you imagine when you hear 'black tie'.

Save these pairs for extra-special events, such as weddings, for a classy look. Better yet, if you are looking for a good wedding gift for the groom, he would surely be happy upon receiving this beautiful pair.

For a regal royal look: Square toe and stiletto heel, Moochie Satin Gold clutch and  Venturini Men's Zardozi Embroidered Shoes 

Moochie square-toe and stiletto-heel sandals are luxurious without saying too much. Formal events call for attires to be balanced, and this pair from Apex's wedding collection does just that. 

The golden hue is quite a versatile palette to use, making them the easy choice to pair with your outfits, be it salwar kameez or shari. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This pair is made for events like receptions where dark and striking clothes are welcomed and will go perfectly with any type of party attire. 

On the other hand, Moochie Satin Gold clutch is a versatile accessory that can be carried with all kinds of outfits. It can be easily paired with wedding sarees/ kameez 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Venturini Zardozi embroidered slip-on shoes are ideal for a more traditional look. It goes well with traditional outfits like sherwanis, for a regal winter wedding look. The rich look of the Zardozi embroidery, combined with elaborate motifs, will enhance the look and opulence of your ethnic attire. 

Moochie square-toe block heel sandal

Embellished with fine stones, this particular shoe is one of a kind with a trendy transparent block heel.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The heel is the perfect choice for any party or wedding ensemble. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

From lehenga to party gowns, the heel complements every attire, adding new edges of style and fashion.

