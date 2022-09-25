Apex festive collection for Puja celebrations

Eshadi Sharif
25 September, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:57 am

Apex festive collection for Puja celebrations

Eshadi Sharif
25 September, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:57 am
Photos: Apex
Photos: Apex

With the Puja festivities just around the corner, Apex has brought you their all-new Puja Collection to get you through the celebrations in style. Here are a few of our top picks. 

Moochie Block Heel Sandal

Photos: Apex
Photos: Apex

The block heel sandals are the perfect way to complete your traditional outfit for the festivities. The neutral shade makes it versatile and a great option to pair with a colourful cotton handloom sharee, a silk mix jamdani sharee, or a casual cotton salwar kameez. Its fashionable woven design gives it a charm that looks beautiful with ethnic wear.

Nino Rossi Block Heel Sandal

Photos: Apex
Photos: Apex

This pair of striking red block heel sandals are for those who want to stand out yet walk with comfort. The sandal features a contrast of reflective textures, making it an elegant yet unique piece. The shoes hug the shape of your feet comfortably so you can walk - or dance - to your heart's content. Pair it with a gorgeous cream-coloured silk sharee with red details for a statement look. 

Men's Mule Sandal

The mule sandal has the perfect balance between formal and casual. They are ideal for casual gatherings, for a laidback look. Wear these with a fitted viscose embroidered Punjabi in a deep colour, such as maroon or teal. 

Moochie Wedge Heel Sandal  

Photos: Apex
Photos: Apex

This gorgeous pair of wedge heel sandals will definitely be a statement piece in your Puja ensemble while also keeping your feet comfortable - especially during the festivities. The metallic gold hue is quite versatile when combined with complementary colours such as cream or beige. Wear it with a kurti or cotton salwar kameez to let your heels shine. 

Venturini Men's Slip-on Sandal

Comfort, functionality, and style - they have it all. This pair is perfect for those who will be on the go during the festivities, whether it's in and out of the temple or from one house gathering to the next. To maximize comfort, pair it with a loose-fitting cotton kurta or panjabi. The sandals are versatile to go with attire of any colour, but they look especially good with a mustard-brown outfit.

Nino Rossi Block Heel

Photos: Apex
Photos: Apex

This embellished beauty with a gold accented heel exudes elegance. This pair is stunning and suitable for any ethnic outfit. If you want to go for a more festive look, pair it with a katan sharee with golden details, or a sharara set for a glam look. 

Venturini Men's Kolahpuri sandal

This ethnic pair of Kolahpuri made of leather lends a traditional charm to your look. Keep things light with a loose-fit kurta with a band collar to complement your casual festive fit. 

Nino Rossi Block Heel

Photos: Apex
Photos: Apex

Add some glam to your outfit with these stone embellished heels. Match these stunning heels with a silk salwar kameez or a gorgeous sharee - anything that makes you feel luxurious.

Nino Rossi Flat Sandal

Photos: Apex
Photos: Apex

Enjoy the best of both worlds: the comfort of flat sandals along with some glam. Contrast the blue with gold tones in your outfit, or colour coordinate with matching colour and gold details. Wear them with a printed kurti or a relaxed embroidered salwar kameez.

