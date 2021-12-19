Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

Whenever the phrase 'Airport style' comes to our mind, we usually envision passengers waiting in the airport lounge dressed in outfits that radiate style and comfort.

Keeping in mind that travellers always prefer to wear stylish yet comfortable clothes, Airport Style, a Dhaka-based statement apparel brand, has merged these with comfort and a pinch of utility.

However, the brand's unique selling point is its trailblazing style, which reflects in the clothes they make. They transport you back to the good old eras of the 1960s and 1970s when fashion was unapologetic by all means.

The winterwears are the brand’s best-selling product.

Airport Style was co-founded by two good friends, Ashiq Seraj and Imayan Vignarajah, who were already engaged in the readymade garment export business, catering to fast fashion brands in the US and Canada.

Ashiq is a business graduate from North South University and Imayan is also a business graduate from the Independent University of Bangladesh.

Others in the team include Saqif Seraj and Amreen Ahmed, who are the key architects behind Airport Style's branding and strategy, while the newest member, Tashdida Binte Masud, plays a pivotal role in sourcing and coordinating.

Airport Style began with its flagship Harrington Jackets, which are lightweight, waist-length jackets. The name 'Harrington' was taken from a character in the 1960s prime time soap opera 'Peyton Place'.

The fashion brand thrives in its singularity. It has carved its niche identity when it comes to clothes, be it the wide lapelled collars, the four pocket Riviera shirts, or the Fraser tartan linings in its jackets, all these were a first.

The brand is very product-centric and invest a considerable amount of time in research and development.

"The product has to set the benchmark in terms of fashion and style. It has to be unique by all means; it cannot just be another item in the offering," said Ashiq, adding, "There is a reason why people look up to Airport Style, and we strive to live up to that benchmark and not deviate from it."

Their initial plans were shelved due to the pandemic but they re-launched in winter 2020 with the cloth Aviator Harrington, followed by the Riviera shirt, which is basically a modern-day adaptation of a camp safari shirt.

In August, the brand launched a series of camp shirts in denim and a shirt for women called the Countess Camp - an elegant white linen resort shirt.

When it comes to designing the clothes, the brand is very particular. The founders religiously take care of this part, be it designing, sourcing, testing or sampling.

The fabric selection process varies with every season and design. Moreover, all the fabrics go through a certain degree of testing in the lab before they are used for bulk production.

Another notable thing about Airport Style is its customised packaging. Every product is sent to the customer with a boarding pass with their name on it!

So far, the brand has received an overwhelming response. It has catered to the needs of customers in every nook and cranny of the country.

The winterwears are undeniably the best-selling products. At the moment, their winter 2021 collection is going on in full swing.

Sticking to their motto 'Timeless fashion is an affordable choice for a common person', Airport Style has kept the price within an affordable range.

The price of jackets is between Tk2,200 and Tk2,600 whereas shirts are available within a range of Tk1,200 to Tk1,600.

Initially, Airport Style started with a target of selling its clothes to people who are between 18 to 35 years of age. They do, however, now have customers of all ages.

"It is good to see that people are becoming more fashion enthusiastic these days, irrespective of their age, Imayan shared with us, adding, "They are willing to spend on high quality and fashionable products."

