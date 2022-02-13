Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

Photo: Courtesy

As we approach another end to a drab and dull winter and the beginning of viridescent spring, we cannot help but drape ourselves in the vibrant colours of Basanta.

Shades of yellow, orange and green are commonplace this season, and fashion labels around the country are readying themselves to embrace spring with all those colours.

With the first day of the Bengali month of spring, Pahela Falgun, around the corner, Shesher Kobita Signature Boutique has already introduced its newest collection to its stores.

This year, Shesher Kobita has come up with a Falgun collection focusing on Khadi Muslin. From salwar suits to hand-painted sharis, the theme of Pahela Falgun is recognisable throughout the collection.

A variety of patterns have been used throughout the unique collection, keeping the essence of Pahela Falgun in mind. Floral motifs, cut works, and jerdousi works are prominent among the pieces. Besides, materials such as cotton, linen, viscose and chiffon have also been used, keeping the weather in mind.

Besides Khadi Muslin, they also focused on Monipuri sharis this season. Carrying a toned-down, homely feel, Monipuri sharis are a different breed from the jerdousi worked Muslin designer items, but a sure favourite for Pahela Falgun.

While traditional colours of spring such as yellow, orange and green are prominent, Shesher Kobita also incorporated darker colours such as blue, black and red to cater to the preferences of different types of people. With an array of colours, there seems to be a little bit for everyone.

According to Arin Khan, the founder of Shesher Kobita, all the clothes are made in Bangladesh with love, care and pride.

The designs are all produced in-house and made by local artisans. Not only does this help the fashion industry, but it also values the work of local craftsmen.

"We see a lot of frenzy for Pakistani/Indian fashionwear during any festival in Bangladesh, which in my opinion is quite unnecessary. There is a lot of talent in our own country, and it is time we nurture them and wear our craft with pride," says Arin Khan. And that is precisely what Shesher Kobita is trying to achieve, this Pahela Falgun.

Their sharis start from Tk 5,000 to upward of Tk 14,000 and Salwar Suits start from Tk 6,000 to an upward of Tk 18,000. For men, Fotua and Punjabi start from Tk 4,000 to Tk 6,000.

There is a strong emphasis on crafting out high quality attire with unique designs that sets them apart from every other fashion line in the country. Shesher Kobita prioritises local artisans from around the country and most of the designs are a result of hours of craft-work on excellent fabric.

As we all get ready to spring back to life, you will find all the new products from Shesher Kobita at their flagship store at Gulshan 2 or online at their Facebook Page.