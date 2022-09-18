5 skincare home ingredients you should avoid

The Covid-19 lockdown times have seen a surge of social media influencers recommending home ingredients for skincare.

They have been raving about pantry items like baking soda, eggs, vinegar to get flawless skin. But do not fall for them immediately without doing a patch test or consulting a dermatologist.

Here is a list of five ingredients from your pantry that you should avoid using for skin care.

Lemon: Full of vitamin C and citric acid, lemon is widely used in face packs. But its overuse may cause hyperpigmentation and skin burn.

Toothpaste and baking soda: Toothpaste and baking soda are commonly used for making DIY body scrubs. But depending on the skin type, it might cause irritation and give a burning sensation.

Raw eggs: Using raw eggs in hair packs might be a great remedy for hair fall and breakage. But applying it on the skin might cause infection.

Vinegar: If not used correctly, vinegar causes pigmentation and even chemical burn.

Spices: Some spices such as cinnamon should be avoided as they can cause skin allergies and irritation.

