5 skincare home ingredients you should avoid

Mode

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 03:43 pm

5 skincare home ingredients you should avoid

Without professional consultation, do not fall for the skin care tips you stumble upon on social media 

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 03:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Covid-19 lockdown times have seen a surge of social media influencers recommending home ingredients for skincare. 

They have been raving about pantry items like baking soda, eggs, vinegar to get flawless skin. But do not fall for them immediately without doing a patch test or consulting a dermatologist. 

Here is a list of five ingredients from your pantry that you should avoid using for skin care.

Lemon: Full of vitamin C and citric acid, lemon is widely used in face packs. But its overuse may cause hyperpigmentation and skin burn.

Toothpaste and baking soda: Toothpaste and baking soda are commonly used for making DIY body scrubs. But depending on the skin type, it might cause irritation and give a burning sensation.

Raw eggs: Using raw eggs in hair packs might be a great remedy for hair fall and breakage. But applying it on the skin might cause infection.

Vinegar: If not used correctly, vinegar causes pigmentation and even chemical burn.

Spices: Some spices such as cinnamon should be avoided as they can cause skin allergies and irritation.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5h | Mode
The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

21h | Panorama
The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

6h | Book Review
Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Xi, Modi urge Putin to end Ukraine war

Xi, Modi urge Putin to end Ukraine war

5h | Videos
Global recession will affect developing countries

Global recession will affect developing countries

5h | Videos
Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

18h | Videos
Mouse will reduce workload

Mouse will reduce workload

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

4
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 