3 best affordable sunscreens for all

Sunscreens are a non-negotiable part of your skincare routine. Even if the sky is cloudy and the sun is less likely to show up, you should not risk skipping it.

Some dermatologists even suggest applying it indoors to protect skin from blue light which is emitted by electronic devices like laptops and phones.

Excessive sun exposure can damage collagen and age your skin. But thankfully, you can prevent it if you apply sunscreen on a daily basis.

Here are the top three budget-friendly sunscreens to dodge the harsh sun; you can easily find them on Daraz, The Mall BD, Shajgoj or any other reputed cosmetic stores.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion is one of the best drugstore sunscreens there are. It sits on the skin easily and absorbs quickly for an invisible, lightweight feel on your skin. Formulated with Helioplex Technology, it offers superior broad-spectrum protection from ageing UVA rays and burning UVB rays.

Price: Tk950 to Tk1,400, depending on the SPF level.

Lafz Aqua Sunscreen

Lafz Aqua Sunscreen comes in a highly lightweight formula, giving an oil-free, clear matte finish while protecting your skin from the sun. And it has natural moisturising ingredients that do not dry out the skin or make it sticky- and thus perfect for daily use. Also, the brand is halal-certified and dermatologically tested.

Price: Aqua Sunscreen-100gm: Tk700, Aqua Sunscreen-50gm: Tk390.

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Sunscreen Face Lotion

This multi-tasking sunscreen provides both 24-hour hydration and broad-spectrum SPF sun protection. The formula is oil-free, non-comedogenic and hydrates skin hydrates with prebiotic oat. It also saves skin from premature ageing.

Price: Tk1,400 to Tk2,000 depending on the SPF level