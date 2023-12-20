'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

Not all heroes wear capes. The cliche has turned into reality for Milton Kumar Deb Das, a sub-Inspector (SI) of Bangladesh Police posted in Khilgaon.

Milton, however, doesn't wait for a particular to assume his hero-identity. It's a constant, especially given his profession.

Over the years, quietly, Milton has become the beacon of hope for people across Bangladesh who have lost their phones.

"Wherever a phone gets lost in Bangladesh, the first call comes to me. My number has become a national number now," said the police sub-inspector.

SI Milton. Photo: Courtesy

Milton Kumar Deb Das receives thousands of calls over lost or stolen phones daily.

By retrieving lost mobile phones, he has earned him a recognisable name.

Some call him "Milton KD", while others know him as the saviour of lost mobiles, "Mobile KD."

"Hello, sir, I'm calling from Bhandaria. This afternoon, my mobile was stolen from Leguna [three-wheelers]. After a lot of research on how to recover the lost mobile, I came to know about you. Sir, how can I recover my mobile…," the voice on the other end of Milton's phone says frantically.

"File a general diary at the police station as soon as you can. Retrieve the SIM. Give us two months. Then contact me," Milton replies.

Milton reveals that he has recovered more than six thousand mobile phones so far.

"Searching for lost phones is somewhat like finding a needle in a haystack, but I have been doing this for the last 8-9 years," he said.

Talking about how he initiated the search for lost mobiles as a personal endeavour, he said, "I realised how it feels to lose a phone when I lost my own during my student days. Besides, many have an emotional attachment to their device and the contents inside can be sensitive. I took this initiative to save others from the despair I faced after losing my phone."

Milton joined the Bangladesh Police in 2014. He was initially stationed in Kushtia. Later, he moved to various places before starting his work at Khilgaon in Dhaka.

Photo: Courtesy

Despite being referred to as a friend of the public, there are varied perceptions among people about the police.

Milton believes that perception is gradually changing due to helpful services like finding lost phones.

"Somewhat negative perceptions people hold about the police are gradually fading away through this type of work. It creates a positive image of the entire force.

"Earlier, it was just me and a few other officers, including ASI Kadir from the Banani Thana, who were involved in recovering phones. Now we see that lost mobile phones are being recovered all over Bangladesh. Cyber teams have been formed in every district solely dedicated to phone recovery. It feels great when people trust the police," he said.

What to do when a phone gets lost

When a mobile phone is lost, Milton advises the first step is to file a General Diary (GD) with the respective police station.

The GD should include the IMEI number, mobile number, and details of the phone model. Each mobile phone has two IMEI numbers, which need to be provided.

"Lost phones and SIM cards can potentially be misused for illegal activities. Crimes related to mobile banking or cash transactions are often executed through lost phones," SI Milton said, explaining why filing a GD is extremely important for personal security.

Photo: Courtesy

Once the GD is filed, it is time for the police to begin their hunt.

"Initially, senior officers gather information related to the lost phone. They ascertain where the phone was last active, which SIM card was used, details of the new user, date of birth, and national ID number.

"After various verifications, when we are certain about the phone's usage, we initiate the recovery process," the sub-inspector explains.

"If it falls within my area of jurisdiction, I lead the team. If it's beyond my jurisdiction, I coordinate with officers from the respective area. When the phone travels outside Dhaka to districts or towns, we seek help from the local chairmen, members, or watchmen to aid in its retrieval," Milton added.

Filing a GD for a lost mobile phone can be done at any police station in Bangladesh.

However, Milton advises maintaining regular contact with the officer in-charge for two to three months.

"If the phone isn't recovered within three months, it's advisable to contact me directly. Typically, whenever a phone is stolen, people initially reach out to me, not just from Dhaka but from all over Bangladesh. However, I cannot file a GD outside my jurisdiction," said Milton.

What happens to a stolen phone

"When a phone is stolen, it rarely remains with the thief. Instead, it's usually reprogrammed to use with a new carrier, commonly known as flashing, and sold online after some time," Milton explains, highlighting that stolen phones often find their way to online platforms, and even physical stores that sell such devices, sometimes without packaging.

"Sometimes, reputable mobile vendors purchase phones without their original boxes from individuals who claim the phones are brought in from abroad, labelling them as 'luggage phones' to avoid taxes.

Photo: Courtesy

"At times, these big retailers only request national ID numbers when acquiring such phones. Consequently, when these shops sell these phones to customers, they only receive the individual's documents, not the phone's official papers. It's crucial to note that a phone lacking proper documentation or its original box might have a questionable history—it could have been stolen, tampered with, or lost," the sub-inspector further explains.

There's a substantial demand to find lost iPhones alongside Android phones, noted Milton.

"When an iPhone is lost or stolen, everyone immediately focuses on its location. However, breaking the Apple ID lock on an iPhone is the most challenging until it falls into the hands of specialised thieves. Petty criminals often dismantle iPhones and sell their parts. Another portion of iPhones finds its way to the Rohingya community," he said.

The trend of dismantling phones for sale isn't limited to iPhones but extends to mobiles of the OnePlus brand as well.

Cautioning potential phone buyers, Milton said, "If you're buying a second-hand mobile, avoid any deal that lacks the original box containing the IMEI number. Purchasing a high-priced phone without its box poses a 90% chance of it being stolen."

"Most of the time, students unknowingly buy stolen phones as they are available at lower prices. They often make purchases without verification or proper scrutiny, disregarding the absence of a box. Later, when they discover the phone is stolen, the police retrieve it. Although there are legal consequences for possessing stolen goods, sometimes out of leniency, the police let off students due to their lack of understanding."

He further added, "Even if bought unknowingly, the buyer commits a crime. If the phone was stolen or used in a crime like murder, if you buy it, you will get no exemption. There will be legal consequences. So, it's necessary to buy phones with their original boxes, even while purchasing from a friend."

Milton also shared an experience highlighting a bad encounter.

He recalled a case in Gazipur, where he found a missing phone through a direct call to the number mentioned in the report.

"Four to five months ago, we traced a missing mobile to a location in Gazipur. I directly called the number and explained in detail. The mobile was with a college-going girl. She not only verbally abused me but also threatened to file a case against me under false pretences and accused me of being a fake police officer. She even went to the Gazipur police station to file a complaint against me. I contacted her using the government number. Later, when the officer at that station understood the situation, he managed to resolve it," Milton shared with a gentle smile on his face.

But that is not always the case.

"One time I recovered a missing phone belonging to a cancer patient.

"The feeling I had at that moment was something monumental," he said.

***This article, originally published in TBS Bangla, has been rewritten in English by Mehedi Hasan Marof