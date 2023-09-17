Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

Sketch: Touseful Islam. Photo: Nayem Ali

When it comes to aspirations, as mere mortals, we are shackled by time and the many burdens of life, leaving many of our dreams unfulfilled.

Then again, there are some individuals who transcend those confinements, and become perennial personalities – evoking inspiration and aura of renaissance.

Today is the birth anniversary of one such great man - Maqbool Fida Husain.

Art imitates life, then there are those who create art that life yearns to take after. MF Husain was one such personality, someone I not only imitate, but vehemently aspire to be - from his style to the values to his works and more.

Husain sahab's artistic journey, hewn from the rugged terrain of rural India, was an ode to the syncretism of cultures that permeated the subcontinent's history. His foray into the world of art was an enigmatic affair - emerging as a self-taught maverick unshackled by the constraints of formal training.

The seminal theme that perpetually reverberates through MF Husain's oeuvre is his ceaseless dialogue with Indian mythology and heritage. He resurrected the gods and goddesses of ancient India, infusing them with vivacity and dynamism. In doing so, he extended an eloquent invitation to all, imploring them to partake in the timeless grandeur of India's cultural tapestry. Through Husain sahab's prism, the art of storytelling converged in a kaleidoscope of evocative narratives where history, myth, and modernity mingled.

Sketch: Touseful Islam. Photo: Nayem Ali

MF Husain's legacy is not confined merely to his artistic virtuosity; it extends, with immense impact, into the corridors of sociopolitical commentary. This facet of his work serves as a potent reminder that art, at its zenith, should possess the audacity to challenge preconceptions and question the status quo. My philosophical ruminations on art have been irrevocably altered by this tenet, which underscores the profound role of art in the discourse of the human condition.

Relentless commitment to his craft, his ceaseless exploration of diverse artistic mediums, and his unwavering passion for his homeland engendered within me an unwavering dedication to the pursuit of artistic excellence.

MF Husain's éclat, suffused with audacity and versatility, has become the fulcrum upon which philosophy of art pivots. Through his unyielding commitment to artistic exploration, his fearless engagement with societal issues, and his resolute dedication to his craft, he has not only inspired sensibilities but also illuminated the path to a more profound understanding of the artistic endeavour itself.

Touseful Islam. Sketch: TBS

The author is a journalist, aspiring Urdu poet and painter.