Last minute Ramadan preparations

Every year Ramadan brings with it a much needed break from the everyday cycle, creating an opportunity for self-reflection, generosity, and deepening of our devotion to Allah.

Since the beginning of the holy month is just a day away, there's not much time left for preparations.

Here are a few things you can do to make the most of the month while fasting and fulfilling all your spiritual and worldly obligations.

1. Get your hands on a printed copy of the Ramadan schedule and hang it somewhere visible in your house so you don't have to scurry for the seheri and iftar timings every day.

2. Wash your prayer mat to start fresh, and consider creating a designated prayer corner if feasible. Regardless of your level of religiosity, having a clean set of prayer mats on hand can be beneficial if you suddenly get the urge to pray. For those intending to pray regularly, establishing a prayer corner with soothing lighting and all necessary prayer accessories, such as a head covering, prayer beads, and a Quran nearby, can serve as a motivating setting for spiritual practices.

3. Do some rapid dusting and tidy up your home to create a sense of peace and tranquility. I ended up unintentionally cleaning my whole house last weekend, and trust me, cleanliness does have an impact on your brain. Despite not having much time, you can put away all the stray elements in the house, which will at least make the house feel tidier.

4. Complete a few heavy tasks like washing the curtains or moving furniture around, which can be daunting while fasting. Making the house Eid-ready can make the house feel festive throughout the month.

5. Enhance the ambiance of your home with mood lighting and create a space for entertaining guests. Consider finally using the fancy china you have been holding onto for such occasions. Beyond prayers, Ramadan has traditionally been a time of celebration and communal gatherings, making these preparations even more meaningful.

6. Do some meal prepping. Some must have foods during iftar, like peyaju and beguni, require prior preparation such as making lentil paste, soaking chickpeas, and more. So, you can take stock of your pantry, make a list of necessary items (if you haven't already), and procure them in advance if you haven't already. While doing so, seize the opportunity to swiftly tidy up your kitchen, facilitating smoother cooking during Ramadan.

7. In addition to enjoying the delicacies of Ramadan, consider planning your menus ahead of time to ensure a diverse array of healthy options throughout the month.

8. Streamline your daily routine to make time for worship and reflection during Ramadan. Set aside specific times for prayer, Quran recitation, and other religious activities.

9. If you're someone who likes to donate (which is an obligatory act during Ramadan) or participate in charitable activities, consider planning them in advance as well.

10. Once you've attended to household chores and groceries, consider dedicating any remaining time to personal grooming tasks like haircuts or spa treatments, which you might want to avoid while fasting.

While all these may appear overwhelming, involving your entire family in these preparations can serve as an excellent way to kick off the festive mood of Ramadan.

Assign tasks such as meal planning, grocery shopping, and cleaning to different family members to foster a sense of shared responsibility and unity.

Do not forget to practice patience and tolerance, as Ramadan can be a challenging time, both physically and emotionally.

Finally, take time to reflect on the blessings of Ramadan and express gratitude for the opportunity to experience this sacred month.

May Ramadan be a time of purification, renewal, and spiritual enlightenment for you and your loved ones.