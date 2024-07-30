How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

Last night, I was in the United States. This morning, I was in Nepal. I was in the Netherlands while I was having lunch. And when I am writing the article, I am in Romania.

No, I am not alone. Almost everyone around us, especially the young people with high digital literacy has been roaming the world for the last few days. And no, we have not become a nation of globetrotters, we are too poor for that. We have to roam across the world digitally to access one of the basic human rights of the modern world — the internet and social media.

And it has been possible by the use of a VPN.

As the broadband lifeline flickers on and off like a faulty neon sign, and no mobile data before 28 July, the netizens of Bangladesh have turned to a new beacon of hope: the Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN, which stands for virtual private network, establishes a digital connection between your computer and a remote server owned by a VPN provider, creating a point-to-point tunnel that encrypts your personal data, masks your IP address, and lets you sidestep website blocks and firewalls on the internet.

A VPN works like a filter that turns all your data into "gibberish." Even if someone were to get their hands on your data, it would be useless.

From 18 July, the people of Bangladesh found themselves cut off from the virtual world that had become their second home. Emails went unread, bank transactions halted and social media feeds froze in time. A desperation for information set in.

And when the broadband did come back, there was no social media — no Facebook, no WhatsApp, no Youtube, no Instagram, no TikTok. Their access was still blocked.

Enter the VPN, the digital invisibility cloak, the clandestine companion of every internet user in crisis. With government-imposed restrictions choking the very essence of modern life, the people grew desperate for news, and VPN usage surged by an astronomical 5016% from 22 July, revealed the vpnMonitor, a research organisation.

Suddenly, the VPN was not just a tool for privacy; it was a lifeline. Last time the people embraced such novel software so quickly was when there was a surge in Zoom users during the Covid-19.

Sazin, a remote digital marketeer who runs a US-based company's Facebook page, had to resort to using VPN to keep his work running. Many people like him, especially in the F-Commerce industry, have to do the same.

"Well, there may be some risks associated with using VPN like data breach or hacking," he said, addressing the security concerns regarding VPN, "but I need to use it anyway."

So, when the internet was back, albeit very slowly, people were quick to go back to the internet. And then, they saw that there was another charade going on.

However, the restoration was akin to reviving a patient on life support. The internet limped back to life, sluggish and unsteady, as disconnected local cache servers and a surge in broadband internet users. Even those who used mobile data crowded the limited broadband capacity, burdening the already-burdened broadband network.

Some blamed VPN for the slow internet. ICT Minister claimed that the 5,000% increase in the use of VPNs was not only creating cyber risks but also increasing international bandwidth wastage.

"Back in 2006/07, when we used to use modems for internet access, we used to get this kind of speed," said Babul (not his real name), a journalist, "It's so hard to work. We need to stay connected to the people at home and abroad. And the urgency compels us to use a VPN. What to do?"

There are 1.5 billion VPN users in the world, which is 31% of the total internet users. According to Forbes, the top 10 VPNs in the world are: NordVPN, TorGuard VPN, TunnelBear, Private Internet Access, ProtonVPN, hide.me, Surfshark, VPN Unlimited (aka KeepSolid), ExpressVPN, CyberGhost.

The VPN market offers numerous options, yet a closer examination reveals that most are owned by just three parent companies. At least 105 VPN services are owned or operated by only 24 companies. This consolidation trend, which mirrors the broader business world, raises significant concerns for consumers.

Kape Technologies, Ziff Davis, and Nord Security dominate the VPN industry. Kape Technologies, previously known as Crossrider, owns VPNs like ExpressVPN and CyberGhost.

Ziff Davis, formerly J2 Global, holds IPVanish and StrongVPN. Nord Security manages NordVPN, Atlas VPN, and Surfshark. These mergers can obscure who controls user data, posing risks for privacy-conscious users, particularly journalists and dissidents.

But, one thing is clear: the VPN, once a niche tool for tech-savvy users, has become a household name even in remote villages. People are getting used to using VPNs to circumvent digital barriers and paywalls and unlock new specialist options on the internet.

The paid VPN subscription purchasing business is booming as well. It seems like people are getting used to the new technology fast.