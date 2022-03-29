When personalities are reflected through home decoration

Habitat

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 12:42 pm

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

Bangladesh Finance and The Business Standard organised Amar Shajano Ghor, a campaign where participants shared a photo of a favourite place in their house that they decorated themselves

Shiad holds a part-time job along with his studies. "I know my savings is not too much at the moment, but I plan to have my own house in the next 10 years, hopefully," he shared with us.  

Like Shiad, we all want to have our own house and decorate different corners of it in our own artistic ways. From painting the bedroom walls our favourite colours to having plants on the balcony, we try to add magic by showcasing our talent across the house. 

Even if we do not own a property, we dream of doing so. Rented or not, we consider the house our own and we decorate it the way we want. 

Inspired by this thought, Bangladesh Finance and The Business Standard organised Amar Shajano Ghor, an exclusive campaign. The participants were asked to share a photo of a favourite place in their house, which they decorated themselves and reflected their personalities and effort. 

The campaign was open for everyone and starting from November 2021, it went on for about a month. More than 200 photos were submitted from which top five pictures were selected by the judges. 

The best five submissions received special gift hampers at a closing ceremony held at The Business Standard premises in February. 

One of the winners mentioned, "I only participated in this campaign because I felt like sharing the thoughts behind why I decorated my room this way. Then I got a phone call and found out that I was one of the winners!"

After receiving such a response and huge number of submissions, The Business Standard and Bangladesh Finance plan to organise more versions of the campaign in future. 

