Shanta Regal: Height of luxury in the ritziest part of Dhaka

Dhaka is a city that is one of the fastest-growing in the world. As the city's economy grows, so too does the demand for luxury housing. In the most sought-after neighbourhood of Dhaka, there is a new development that has set a new standard for luxury living: The Regal by Shanta Holdings.

Situated on Road 84 in the coveted north Gulshan area, The Regal stands tall as a symbol of luxury and grandeur.

The Regal's strategic location has contributed to its status as a coveted landmark in Dhaka. Nestled amidst a very ritzy neighbourhood of North Gulshan, this exceptional residential complex offers residents an unparalleled lifestyle surrounded by an array of upscale amenities.

Photo: Courtesy

From the moment you arrive, The Regal captivates you with its serene ambience. At the entrance, an enchanting water feature splashes gently on gravel, creating a tranquil atmosphere reminiscent of a serene waterfall.

A beautiful metal sculpture by a renowned local artist, sits atop the water body, adding an essence of art amidst nature. This setting sets the tone for the luxurious experience that awaits within the apartment complex.

The choice of Road 84 in north Gulshan for The Regal holds great significance. Not only does the road boast two embassies, but it is also home to influential individuals and is at a cul de sac adjacent to Gulshan Lake. This exclusive neighbourhood attracts the city's elite, making it an ideal location for those seeking refined luxury living.

Adding to its allure, The Regal boasts a scenic view of Gulshan Lake. Residents can indulge in the beauty of the lake, providing a serene backdrop for their everyday life. With the prevailing wind blowing from the south and east sides, The Regal ensures a refreshing and pleasant environment throughout the year.

Photo: Courtesy

To transform The Regal into a true landmark of Dhaka, Shanta Holdings has left no stone unturned. They engaged globally celebrated veteran architect Rafiq Azam to design the building, infusing it with elegance and timeless appeal.

This apartment complex is built with the highest quality construction and finishing materials sourced locally and globally. They denote luxury and exclusivity and also offer functional benefits, ensuring that the home will stand the test of time with minimal maintenance.

Materials used in the interiors create dynamic surface textures that add a great sense of luxury and elegance.

The condominium's distinctive features, including the incorporation of "mashrabia" elements inspired by Middle Eastern architecture, create an iconic look that sets it as an ideal example of design excellence and blends local architecture with foreign influences.

Photo: Courtesy

Every detail at The Regal is thoughtfully crafted to provide residents with an unrivalled lifestyle.

The exquisite double-height reception area beckons with its artistic charm. The lobby itself is a thing of magic. It is finished with a beautiful grey marble and complemented with stylish contemporary furniture.

Each floor is designed with meticulous attention to detail, also boasting elegant sculptures and paintings in the lift lobbies, which complete the spaces to perfection. Immerse yourself in the symphony of art and nature that The Regal offers.

The versatile party lounge furnished with a fully equipped kitchenette, offers a spacious setting for large social gatherings. It comes with a collection of carefully selected imported furniture, complemented with stylish light fixtures to host guests in a sophisticated setting.

A dedicated terrace overlooks the landscaping for those who want to enjoy the breeze and socialise outdoors.

The Regal also ensures your leisure time is spent delightfully at the well-decorated billiard room which has a chic club feel.

To take care of your physical and mental well-being, The Regal has a state-of-the-art fitness centre equipped with a variety of cardio and strength training equipment from a renowned American brand. A well-equipped fitness centre at home is a rare sight. After a rigorous workout, treat yourself to a refreshing dip in the crystal-clear 40-foot-long swimming pool, surrounded by soothing landscaping.

With increasing infrastructural development, most children in Dhaka city are deprived of the breathing space to be themselves. With a dedicated children's play area equipped with a half basketball court, residents of The Regal can allow their children to enjoy the playfulness of childhood and engage in sports at home.

But The Regal isn't just about lavish amenities; it's about creating lasting memories. The rooftop lounge invites you to savour magical sunsets with a gentle breeze from the south and entertain guests amidst breathtaking lake views.

A dedicated rooftop BBQ zone with an adjacent furnished lounge sets the stage for unforgettable winter gatherings, while the majestic skyline provides a serene escape from the urban hustle. A well-balanced combination of hardscape and softscape provides ample space for taking a stroll or having a cup of tea on the roof, surrounded by immaculate landscaping.

Inside the apartments, luxury unfolds in every corner. Spacious bedrooms offer a sanctuary of comfort and privacy, complete with ample space for relaxation, prayer, and personal expression.

Cross ventilation ensures a fresh and airy atmosphere, while well-planned balconies invite you to enjoy moments of tranquillity as you take in the majestic lake views.

When Shanta was working on the interior, they put a lot of thought into designing the layout of each apartment to maximise the usable space, to ensure the best living experience in terms of functionality and comfort.

To ensure seamless connectivity and security, the project's safety measures are compliant with international standards. The entire premise is monitored 24/7 under CCTV surveillance with separate fire stairs, which include two hours of UL-certified fire-resistant doors.

Even the multi-level basement car parking has its own sensor-based mechanical ventilation system.

With the promise to change the Skyline of the city, Shanta is in a constant quest of transforming lands into iconic landmarks. Regal is the latest addition to an array of such magnificent developments, which are changing the skyline along with elevating the lifestyle of modern urban dwellers