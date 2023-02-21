Saying YES to Natural Light!

While designing their own studio premises, AMUR Architecture Studio allowed natural light to enter the space. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

How many houses or buildings in Dhaka city have access to natural sunlight? As the city grows denser with each passing day, bringing sunlight indoors is becoming a challenge. We have windows inside rooms, but due to a lack of space in between buildings, natural light hardly reaches inside.

The majority of people spend 85% of their time indoors, whether in their homes, workplaces, schools, colleges, or other commercial or industrial premises. Moreover, 6 percent of the time is spent in enclosed vehicles. But what impact does this have on people's health?

Natural light was the only source of lighting in architecture up until the 1940s. Yet, following the invention of electrical lighting, all facilities met people's lighting needs in a matter of twenty years.Natural light not only adds aesthetic value to our homes but is also vital for our health.Lack of exposure to natural sunlight and fresh air can lead to poor sleep, eye problems that reduce productivity, and trigger frequent mood swings.

'Creative Kids’ designed by Trikon Architects exudes a better mood through the interaction of natural light. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interior spaces are energised and exude a better mood through the interaction of natural light. Indoor spaces with warm light effects provide an attractive atmosphere and give their occupants a dynamic sense.

Architecture, as well as science, has been fascinated by this relationship between positivity and natural light.Lack of exposure to sunlight and fresh air can lead to poor sleep, eye problems that reduce productivity, and trigger frequent mood swings.

Architecture, as well as science, has been fascinated by this relationship between positivity and natural light. Hospitals, workplaces, educational institutions, and even our modest homes have all been studied extensively to understand the impact of natural lighting on the functionality of such spaces.

Lighting in general, whether natural or artificial, directly influences how we see different places. The link between dimension, proportion, and contrast may get improved by light, as it defines volumes, boosts colours, and adds texture. Natural light, meanwhile, affects human comfort, health, and mood, but differs based on our location.

It is important to notice the placement of windows in any space around a house, or any other functioning space, before renting or buying, to ensure adequate amounts of sunlight. And if the place is being designed newly, then make sure your architect and designer has kept enough provisions for natural light.

While designing offices, it is important to allow natural light to enter the space. A well-planned workspace that takes into account natural lighting produces a dynamic and motivating environment for workers, without glare and unwelcome heat.

Natural light incorporated into design helps fight Sick Building Syndrome (SBS), which leads to workers' headaches and respiratory issues, as a result of inadequate ventilation and working conditions. Natural illumination has been shown in studies to help reduce SBS in buildings, even though SBS is primarily triggered by natural ventilation.

The library of University of Dhaka designed by Architect Muzharul Islam has adequate natural light, in addition to artificial light, for better vision. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

The availability of sunlight can save the house from the risk of feeling damp. Using white or lighter colours in spaces where there is access to natural light helps to reflect the light in the surrounding, making the space brighter and more lively. Sunlight is a natural disinfectant, therefore, growth of harmful germs that can thrive in any space will decrease.

The ideal orientation for kitchens is in the east or west for a reason. The east side is typically the best location for your breakfast nook and kitchen, since it receives healthy sunshine, while remaining cool in the afternoon sun. If you have a longer roof overhang to reduce glare and heat buildup, kitchens can also be positioned along the west side, the area that gets the most heat in the afternoon. The warmest places should be in the direction of the kitchen to avoid the growth of molds. Ample daylighting is also necessary for bathrooms and other moist areas, because it naturally destroys germs and fungi.

Natural light coming from wide openings, such as the panel windows, is uniform and diffuse. Living spaces should have such a uniform lighting system. Spaces in the front part of the buildings have such lighting due to fewer obstacles.

Direct light is very partial to time because of the earth's rotation. As per our climatic orientation, the southern side of any space, if no obstacles are around, has constant daylight. And in the morning the eastern side and after noon the western part of the internal premises, get direct sunlight.

Zenith light, or light that emanates from the ceiling like a skylight, is mostly used in public buildings, where there is an atrium or light well in the middle. In shopping malls or schools, this form of daylight system helps to elevate the space and reduce the use of artificial lighting.

Our bodies create more vitamin D when exposed to natural light, enhancing our circadian rhythms (biological clock), sleep patterns, concentration, productivity, and overall happiness. Getting enough of this essential resource is crucial for our physical and mental well-being.

Science confirms how sunlight boosts our mood and prevents the dreaded winter blues. Serotonin (happy chemicals) levels are higher on bright days than on gloomy ones.

Additionally, it is beneficial for the eyes too. In natural light, as opposed to artificial light, fonts are easier to read, and colours are easier to differentiate. Unlike under the light of a lamp, our eyes do not need to strain. Compared to all other senses, the visual senses take up more brain space. Our visual perception influences our memories and choices, much as our emotions can have an impact on our state of wellness.

The use of natural lighting may save the cost of energy usage by up to 40% since much of our design and architectural focus is on sustainability and energy saving.at present.Daylighting preserves energy, so besides increasing the comfort of the interior it contributes to energy savings, leaving a significant impact on sustainable design.