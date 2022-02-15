National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

Sufia Kamal Public library - a red-coloured building with a red brick foyer and red steps leading all the way up to the main building - is probably one of the most iconic structures in Dhaka.

And beside it, stands the monument-like National Museum, in solemn existence.

But as they say - everything changes with time, and these two buildings are also going to get a new look in a couple of years and they will share a joint complex.

Although the discussion was in the air since 2014, it was in 2017 that the Ministry of Cultural Affairs announced a competition for new designs for both the buildings.

Out of 65 designs, the joint design of Cubeinside Design Ltd and Dcon Design Studio became the winning bid.

The architects shared with us that the main idea of the design was to bring people and the city under one platform to celebrate the 'institution of life', which is rooted in the culture and heritage of Bangladesh.

The central lobby of the museum. Photo: Courtesy

But what is this 'institution of life'? The architects explained to us its emotional aspect, "Library and museum - such institutions enlighten society through their intellectual attributes, which as a whole, becomes the institution of life."

"And keeping that idea in mind, we wanted to create a place that has both a strong sense of community and a comfortable image for people of all ages, through democratic participation of the entire city," said team leader Abu Anas Faisal.

Shahbag, as a public place, has a rich historical, cultural and political significance. The national museum and public library are located at the gateway of this place.

"So, in that sense, we tried to provide spatial democracy with easy accessibility and freedom of movement, through spaces and their connections."

Library building facing the central plaza that has the circular court. Photo: Courtesy

The Tk450 crore project might be started this year and it might take up to four years to be completed.

The public library complex

Abubakar Siddique, director-general of the Department of Public Libraries informed us there are more than two lakh books in the main library complex with a sitting arrangement of almost 500 readers, which is inadequate.

Also, they have more than 20 employees working in the library building. For them, there is a residential building in the complex.

"In the new design, the library complex will be able to accommodate 1,200 to 2,000 people at a time. Also, the design incorporates a seven-story residential building for the employees", Abu Anas Faisal said.

The main library part will have two buildings, one towards the south, where the present library building is standing, and the other building, a glass plaza, will be to the north, adjacent to the museum complex. This glass building will be used as the e-library.

The characters of the Brahmi Lipi will be inscribed on the glass facade of the building. Photo: Courtesy

And in between these two buildings, a 200 feet space will have three auditoriums beneath it.

The characters of the Brahmi Lipi will be inscribed on the glass facade of the building.

During a press conference on February 3, Secretary to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Md Abul Monsur said during the implementation of the project, the existing library would be shifted to the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh building at Kakrail for an initial period of three years.

The national museum complex

The structure of the museum has been kept as it is; instead, the central courtyard is being relocated to enhance the quality of space.

The annexe building will function as a storage facility for the complex. The idea to place the annex building to the west was to cut down on heat.

A large void has been inserted in the annexe building in a particular way to ensure ventilation. The annexe and museum have been fused with a large water body and an amphitheatre with an auditorium beneath it.