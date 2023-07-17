Lights, Camera, Instagram!

Murals on the wall and artwork on the tables in Khao San were designed by Parti.Studio. It gives user-generated content a little extra boost.

I bet whenever you or your friends are planning a hangout or an event in any restaurant or place, the first thing you search for is a photographable space or interior. Social Media is the ultimate destination for these aesthetically pleasing memories, out of them all, Instagram is the most hyped with Gen Z.

But you may wonder what is the big deal with this casual fact, isn't it normal to post pictures online?

As an architect, I was introduced to the term 'Instagrammable Interior' by one of my clients. I can't quite recall the full conversation but it was along the lines of, "We want an interior that is photogenic, not just aesthetic. The space must be 'Instagram worthy'".

Being a curious cat myself, I did a fair share of research about the "Instagrammable space" to expand my knowledge. I found there are LEGIT terms called 'Instagrammable' and 'Instagram worthy' interior designing. To my wonder, Instagram is changing how we design spaces and even creating incredibly lucrative businesses.

A blend of lights and crafty interior design can turn a walkway into an “Insta-worthy” residence. Designed by Archarium. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Traditionally, it is the designer's job to work closely with their client to help draw out the comprehensive design brief. But upon discussion with my peers, this however is not as clear when it comes to the 'Insta-interior. Designers are now being challenged to create a space with almost no direction other than it to be "Instagram worthy".

What is 'Instagrammable' or 'Instagram-worthy' interior design?

Trends, as we all know, play a big role in the development, idea, and design of today's interiors; our industry is significantly influenced by colour, pattern, and finish - all vital parts of any trend. However, interior design, particularly in businesses, is experiencing a transformation. Social media has become an indispensable tool for connecting with friends, followers, clients, customers, and consumers. Within the interiors industry, we have discovered that Instagram is playing a significant role in how clients express their preferences and how users engage with the spaces they inhabit. It has become a powerful platform for communication and interaction within the world of design. This is the new 'Insta-interior' for today's world.

Natural light through the screening makes the space look more interesting. Leehar Restaurant designed by Trikon Architects. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Previously, we architects or interior designers might have focused on how the space would make a person feel through their ambient aspects, but photographing those spaces was not a priority in our design. With Instagram, priorities have shifted to how a space appears when photographed.

How can a space be designed as "Instagram worthy"?

It is a given that people are attracted by the creativity and originality of different spaces. By its colour, and design, colour psychology plays a key role, but also the research about what is trending and about people's current tastes is very important. Adding some small details and corners which act as a photo magnet plays well.

A pharmacy designed by Prachya Architects was made aesthetically pleasing to make the customers feel at ease. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creating an Instagrammable space involves a range of design elements and features that can transform any environment into something visually captivating. Thoughtfully designed lighting, trendy colour schemes, eye-catching patterns in tiles and fabrics, and the inclusion of graphic walls adorned with murals and artworks are just a few examples of the elements that can give a space its "photogenic twist".

There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

I am sure that you noticed a grainy photo or two on your socials. Instagrammable design is all about the perfect lighting. Whether it's the abundant natural light that floods in during the day or the ambient glow that sets the mood in the evening, a well-lit space is the key to capturing beautiful photographs. By creating a space that embraces the right lighting system, you can ensure that every shot taken within it is Instagram-worthy.

A wall composed of different design elements is perfect for front-facing photographs. Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Walls with murals, paintings, or colours are perfect for front-facing photographs. Colourful or unique wallpaper offers a platform for users to frame their shots - whether with people or as a single shot. Leaves, patterns, florals, arches, or graffiti - everything goes as long as it's unique. These are a goldmine for user-generated content.

That social media craze

Patterns or Shadow play in the Emerald Bakery designed by Ink Studio is also very “Insta-Worthy”. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

This is the era of online content creators and influencers, and Instagram is one of the biggest platforms for social media marketing. A perfect interior can also help a business (i.e. restaurant or a retail shop) go viral. Anyone keeping up with the trends will know it through the influencers they follow. People are almost addicted to getting the same photo at the same Instagram-famous spot.

Even clients we're getting for designing offices, salons, and residences also show an enthusiastic desire to get an interior that will be eye-catching and also look good in pictures. Earlier, the focus was on the people but now it's shifted towards the space. Salons are just not a place for makeovers anymore, the customers love snapping and photographing themselves while they're at the premises. And a beautiful ambient office attracts employees, because why not?

Studio Spire designed the office lounge to look more “hip” to keep the employees refreshed throughout the day. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interiors offer an aesthetic to the clients and the people who experience the space, and Instagram is a platform where people can share a lifestyle (irrespective of whether genuine or fake) with their followers. It's no surprise that interior design and Instagram have grown mutually exclusive. Clients are much more aware of the influence of social media and the benefits it can bring to their business; it is now the designers' responsibility to capitalise on these benefits and engage social media to increase exposure. What could be better than having your design project's hashtag trending on social media?