Let there be light: The perfect shade for your perfect space

These small additions, from opulent crystal chandeliers to simple drum shades, can turn basic wall lights into statement pieces. It can also impact your mood and well-being.

For instance, warm hues like ivory, cream or beige with fabric or frosted glass create a relaxing atmosphere while cooler shades like blue or green with clear glass or metal finishes energise. Natural materials like wicker or bamboo bring tranquillity and peace.

According to interior designers, three types of lighting are generally recommended in any area. Diffuse lighting offers gentle illumination, perfect for creating a soft, low-light ambience. Task lighting targets specific areas, such as walls or paintings, for practical purposes. Ambient lighting provides even illumination throughout the entire space, ensuring a bright and welcoming atmosphere.

So how to choose the perfect light shade for your interior? Well, it depends on the particular space and the mood you want to create. For example, in the bedroom, you would likely want something relaxing and soothing, while the living area should have warmth and a welcoming ambience.

You would want a well-lit corner for your study space and kitchen, however, in the dining space you might prefer a cosy, soft lighting that gives a relaxing ambience. Considering these, interior designers suggest choosing lights and their shades.

The bedroom edition

"The bedroom is more than just a sleeping area; it's a space for various activities like watching TV, reading before bed and conversations," said M Shihab Wares, partner architect at Dot Architects, to The Business Standard. "When designing a bedroom, it's crucial to incorporate two or three lighting and shading options."

Shades with translucent fabric are ideal for bedrooms because they emit soft, even light creating a relaxing atmosphere. Photo: Pooky Lighting

"Avoid harsh lighting to ensure the room remains conducive to relaxation," he advised.

Drum and sphere shades with translucent fabric are ideal for bedrooms because they emit soft, even light creating a relaxing atmosphere. Tapered shades offer direct lighting for reading without overwhelming brightness, promoting a restful environment for sleep.

Set a "cheery" mood for the living room

In living rooms, the goal is to create a cheerful atmosphere while highlighting elements like plants, artwork and decorative pieces.

"Incorporate two types of light shades: one to accentuate specific areas and another for overall brightness," suggests Wares. Choosing empire or bell shades in luxurious materials like velvet or silk adds elegance directing light downward for an intimate ambiance.

In living rooms, the goal is to create a cheerful atmosphere while highlighting elements like plants, artwork and decorative pieces. Photo: Just Shades

For a modern look, geometric shades or metallic accents can reflect light in exciting patterns, enhancing the room's spaciousness and vibrancy.

Keep it soft and diffused in the dining space

When selecting light shades for a dining room, consider both functionality and aesthetics. The light should be bright enough for dining without being harsh.

The light should be bright enough for dining without being harsh. Photo: Aslam Lighting

Semi-flush mount lights with chandeliers or fabric shades are recommended for their ability to cast soft, diffused light, which is ideal for dining atmospheres. Glass shades can offer clear, bright light while fabric shades create a warmer, more inviting glow.

Keep adjustable desk lamps for your study space

In study areas, choosing the right light shades is crucial for maintaining focus and comfort during long sessions. Shades should effectively illuminate the workspace without causing shadows. Cool white light (5000K-6500K) enhances concentration and cognition for tasks like test preparation or writing.

Light shades should evenly distribute light to minimise glare and shadows, with adjustable desk lamps being useful for directing light where needed. Cylindrical or angled shades are excellent options, providing focused task lighting.

Kitchens need clear and precise task lighting

In the kitchen, light shades must provide ample illumination for cooking tasks and enhance the overall ambience. Bright white or cool white bulbs (3500K-6500K) ensure clear and precise task lighting. Natural woven shades or white wood blinds offer warmth and texture while allowing sufficient light.

Consider the kitchen's colour palette when selecting shades; warm lights complement reds, oranges and yellows, creating a cosy atmosphere. Meanwhile, cooler lights enhance blues, greens and purples for a modern look.

Round lamp shades like drum or globe styles provide even light distribution. Durable materials like metal or glass are easy to clean and complement the kitchen's bright tones, enhancing alertness and accuracy.

Use glare-less soft lighting in the bathroom

Selecting the right light shades for your bathroom is crucial for both aesthetics and functionality. Bright enough light for grooming tasks without being too harsh is essential. Frosted glass shades offer soft, even light without glare or shadows, ideal for makeup or shaving. Multi-bulb fixtures around mirrors work well, with cool white bulbs around 4000K for clear but not too bright light.

The drum shades come in various materials like fabric, paper and metal, to match different décor styles. Photo: Amos Lighting

For style, shiny metal finishes like chrome or brushed nickel with clear or white glass shades provide a modern feel. For a traditional or spa-like vibe, consider shades with natural materials or warm colours.

Smaller bathrooms benefit from wall lights or compact fixtures while larger ones can accommodate fancier options like chandeliers with decorative shades.

Materials

You can select from a range of materials for your light shades. Fabric shades add warmth and texture,with linen providing a rustic feel and silk offering luxury. They are excellent at diffusing light and creating a soft, inviting atmosphere.

Metal shades, in contrast, provide a sleek, modern appearance and effectively reflect light, making them ideal for task-oriented spaces like kitchens or bathrooms. Matte finishes help reduce glare.

Glass shades, available in clear or frosted options, allow maximum light transmission, perfect for brightening hallways or entryways. Textured glass shades add visual interest while still permitting ample light.

Where to buy

In Dhaka, light shades are available at local stores and online marketplaces like Daraz with prices starting at Tk500 for simple designs and reaching several thousand taka for designer pieces.

Transtec Lighting in Banani and Aarong offer a diverse selection combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design to meet every room's needs.

20-year-old Aslam Lighting, located in Gulshan 2, is a prominent name in Dhaka's lighting scene offering chandeliers, pendant lights and a wide range of hanging light shades. Their showroom features contemporary and traditional designs, ensuring a perfect match for your space.

Sphere lights create a chic, minimalist look and are great for general lighting. Photo: La Fabrika

For a broader selection, explore Dhaka's light markets. New Market is known for its diverse range of lighting options from basic shades to intricate designs, all at competitive prices. Gulshan-1 DCC Market offers high-quality lights and home decor items to transform your living space. Baitul Mukarram Masjid Market in Paltan is also popular for its affordable and modern lighting designs.

Hatirpool and Banglamotor areas stand out for their vast array of home decor items, including table and hanging lamps in various designs and price ranges.

Variety of light shades

Empire Shades

Classic and versatile, empire shades feature a smaller top opening that widens towards a larger bottom. This design emits more light downward, making them ideal for bedrooms, studies, lounges and hallways. However, their downward light focus may not be suitable for spaces requiring ambient, diffused lighting such as dining rooms; and they can overwhelm small spaces if not proportioned correctly.

Drum Shades

Known as barrel shades, these cylindrical shades provide even light distribution making them perfect for living rooms, bedrooms and dining areas. It creates a warm, inviting ambience. However, they may not offer enough focused light for task-oriented areas such as home offices or kitchens.

Bell Shades

With a flared, skirt-like shape, bell shades gracefully disperse light from the base, highlighting specific areas. Ideal for traditional and classic settings, they enhance the aesthetic of stately homes and formal spaces.

Sphere Shades

These rounded shades offer soft, uniform light distribution, making them perfect for contemporary living rooms, bedrooms and offices. They create a chic, minimalist look and are great for general lighting. However, their diffused light may not be adequate for task-focused areas like kitchens or studies.

Square Shades

With their clean lines and geometric shape, square shades complement modern decor. Best paired with square lamp bases, they provide soft, diffused light suitable for living rooms, home offices and bedrooms. Square shades can also stand out with bold colours or patterns.