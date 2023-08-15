Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Commercial establishments, due to their very nature, have for long been a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas and carbon emissions. Then, the Covid-19 pandemic happened, and suddenly there was a shift towards remote and hybrid work models. Offices were no longer using as much energy as they used to in the past.

The head office of Eastern Bank Limited, designed by Vistaara Architects, is a perfect example of a green building. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

At the same time, there has been an increased emphasis on addressing climate change and growing investor interest in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

These factors have now paved the way for a new phase of growth in non-residential green buildings.

Green office and sustainable practices by industries are crucial in addressing environmental concerns and reducing carbon footprint. A study by University of California, Berkeley, found that LEED-certified buildings produce lower greenhouse gas emissions than their contemporaries.

While the global trend of green buildings began in London in the late 1990s, the concept took root in this country only after experiencing some significant architectural catastrophes. These unfortunate incidents served as wake-up calls to prioritise sustainability and safety in building design and construction.

Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

"It was after the Rana Plaza collapse that industrialists took these sustainable measures seriously due to international pressure. Slowly the practice spread to corporate offices. The mid-2010s saw an emergence of green buildings," said Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa, a Dhaka-based practising architect.

Grameen Telco Bhaban, Shanta Forum, and Simple Tree Anarkali are great examples of buildings that incorporated sustainable design principles within their landscapes.

The main occupants of these high-end buildings are multinational corporations (MNC) and large companies and these organisations typically have specific requirements and preferences when it comes to their office spaces.

In fact, MNCs are becoming more interested in leasing or buying office spaces in buildings that come with pre-installed sustainable features. These could include energy-efficient lighting systems, green building materials, water-saving technologies, waste management systems, and other eco-friendly initiatives.

"By occupying green buildings with sustainable measures, MNCs can showcase their commitment to environmental responsibility in their sustainability reports. It adds weight to their claims of adopting eco-friendly practices on a larger to macro scale," added Sheefa.

"Our commitment to creating a green office environment benefits not only the planet but also enhances the office experience for our members. By fostering sustainability, we promote healthier and more productive workspaces, inspire collaboration, and nurture a sense of purpose and shared responsibility within our community," said Lamia Hafiz, community lead of Impact Hub Dhaka (IHD).

Natural light all the way

It is said that the human body and hormones are synced with the cycle of sunlight. The sun shines the brightest in the morning and wanes in the evening. Our hormones too function harmoniously along with it. So, we function most actively in the morning and our energy level starts dropping gradually. Hence, natural lighting plays a pivotal role in navigating employees' productivity.

BRAC International Head Office designed by Chinton Architects draws an ample amount of sunlight, which reduces the usage of artificial light, making it an ideal example of a green office. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

"When designing an office, especially in cities like Dhaka, natural light and ventilation are something a commercial office space for rent can barely offer. It's mostly a form of luxury. But whenever we get sites with ample natural light, we keep the source to cut down the use of electricity. At times we even incorporate recycled materials or elements in the design," said Md Ishak Mia, Managing Director and Partner Architect, Chinton Architects Ltd.

Glass exteriors have become a popular architectural feature in modern skyscrapers due to their aesthetic appeal and functional benefits. The entire structure of Shanta Forum is insulated with 32mm double-glazed, low emission, heat-resistant glass, in a fully unitised curtain wall system for energy efficiency, durability, dust and waterproofing.

These glasses are free passes for sunlight while being a heat barrier. There are also photovoltaic glasses which are used in recent buildings in Dhaka, which convert the light and heat into electricity.

Make it green, literally

Incorporating plants within office premises is an effective and practical way to create a green and healthy workspace. This practice is commonly known as 'biophilic design', which emphasises the connection between humans and nature.

AMUR Architecture studio was designed keeping intact their natural ventilation systems in between greeneries. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

The headquarters of IHD, Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), and Grameenphone seem to have taken this assignment quite seriously. "All the balconies are filled with both indoor and outdoor plants, creating a serene breathing space for our employees," said Ziaul Karim, SEVP & Head of Communications & External Affairs, EBL.

"The usage of plants within office premises is another way to turn your office 'green', both in literal and lateral ways. The plants provide a fresh supply of oxygen, thus maintaining a healthy and soothing environment for the employees," opined Md Ishak Mia.

Energy efficiency

Using LED lighting, optimising natural lighting, reducing the use of indoor lights, and using solar panels are now common practises in office spaces. Many offices now have HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems throughout the space.

Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

HVAC systems play a crucial role in benefiting the environment. They achieve energy efficiency by consuming less energy, leading to reduced carbon footprint. These systems also minimise emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases by utilising advanced technologies and eco-friendly refrigerants. Moreover, HVAC systems improve indoor air quality by effectively filtering contaminants.

Shanta Forum has smart destination passenger elevators that guide the visitors' way in and ensure optimised energy efficiency and minimum wait time.

The building in which Square textile Head Office is situated, designed by TKNRK & Associated has, glass exteriors which is a popular architectural feature in modern skyscrapers due to their aesthetic appeal and functional benefits. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Smart waste management

The system described in Eastern Bank Limited's sustainability report demonstrates how a simple but effective in-built recycling system can be implemented to reuse water within the office. By recycling water from wash basins to flush toilets, the office reduces its reliance on freshwater sources, thereby easing the burden on the local water supply and promoting responsible water management.

Within the waste management system, particular attention is given to events held at IHD. They have commissioned Garbageman, a prominent waste recycling startup to collect waste generated during their events.

"The diligent team at Garbageman collects all waste, ensuring that it undergoes appropriate recycling processes. Through this collaboration, we strive to minimise the environmental impact of events at IHD by effectively managing our waste disposal. This system efficiently handles the waste generated at IHD, ensuring responsible disposal and recycling practices," said Bishwamitra Chowdhury, Senior Programme Manager, Impact Hub Dhaka.

Zero tolerance to plastic

The EBL HQ has a zero tolerance plastic policy. Plastic water bottles have been replaced at the office with eco-friendly alternatives and authorities actively encourage all staff to refrain from using them.

Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

"You can not find a single plastic bottle at EBL. We do not use disposable cutleries either. All our plastic folders have been removed," said Ziaul Karim.

IHD also prioritises purchasing eco-friendly and energy-efficient office equipment and supplies. "We choose products made from recycled or sustainable materials, and opt for suppliers that have sustainable business practices," said Lamia.