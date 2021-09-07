Five green buildings with vertical gardens around the world

From Spain and France to Lebanon, Japan and China- architects around the world are designing green buildings and houses to combat pollution. Here are 5 such buildings that give a breath of fresh air.

Nanjing towers, China

Designed by the Italian architect Stefano Boeri, Nanjing towers are the first vertical forest of Asia. The towers will be home to more than 1,000 trees and 2,500 shrubs of 23 local species. The greenery that will cover the 4,500 square metres of surface area will contribute to the regeneration of local biodiversity and the reduction of CO2 emissions by about 18 tons while producing up to 16.5 tons of oxygen every year.

La Fabrica, Spain

Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, took an abandoned cement factory dating back to WW I in 1973 as he foresaw tremendous potential in it. He then renovated the building's exterior and transformed the interior into a modern and comfortable living space.

The fat chimneys that once used to drown the sky over Barcelona with thick smoke are now overflowing with greenery.



ACROS Fukuoka, Japan

Situated in the middle of Fukuoka City, Japan, ACROS Fukuoka Prefectural International Hall is a center of international, cultural and information exchange.Standing over one million square feet of multipurpose space, this complex almost gives a vibe of the Hanging Gardens of Babylon with all it's overflowing greenery. Designed by green architect Emilio Ambasz, the design fulfils two major needs- reconciling a developer's desire for profitable use of a site with the public's need for open green space.

L'Oasis D'Aboukir, France

Right at the corner of Aboukir Street and Petits Carreaux street in Paris, a 25-metre-high green wall awes anyone who sees it. Created by botanist and researcher Patrick Blanc, this green wall covers a building facade. 237 different species of plants appear to grow up the facade in diagonal waves.

Marc Bonfils Apartment—Beirut, Lebanon

Designed by Jean-Marc Bonfils, the East Village apartment complex in Beirut features the use of traditional Lebanese timber and stone cladding on the facades and a gallery on the ground floor. A vertical garden contrasts with the materials and was inspired by an adjacent garden located in the 1960s Electricite du Liban headquarters. As the garden was not accessible for general people anymore, Bonfils was inspired to reintroduce a vertical green space that the community could once again enjoy.