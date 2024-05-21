CPDL Rubicon City -The Happy Condominium: Tomorrow is today

Dhaka is one of the most densely populated cities in the world with an annual growth rate of 3.13%. In the first census of Bangladesh, the city had a population of only 1.6 million.

However, according to 2023 data, the population of Dhaka is 23.2 million, and the growth rate indicates that its population would be 3.12 million by 2035. Unfortunately, most of its residents cannot afford standard living solutions backed by a proper lifestyle.

Dedicated public facilities like playgrounds, parks, and recreational walkways or pathways are missing. Home solutions are mostly basic, with no added lifestyle features due to the scarcity of larger-sized land.

Considering the needs of the growing population accustomed to the urban lifestyle and with refined taste, CPDL, a leading real estate company in the country, is working relentlessly to create better solutions to address the needs through concept properties like condominiums.

With the credentials of developing and handing over several high-end condos, CPDL undertook a new project named 'Rubicon City-The Happy Condominium' in east Vatara near Baridhara J-Block in Dhaka.

The project will consist of three buildings on 53 katha land, comprising a total area of 45,578 square feet allocated to accommodate several lifestyle facilities.

The condominium is a concept based on ensuring a 360-degree lifestyle, where the age groups and genders of the prospective inhabitants have been considered meticulously and positioned in the master plan.

There are designated spaces for children of various ages, from toddlers to adolescents, and facilities to ensure that the adults get their share of joy.

It is a complete plan with every solution to form a happy community of 150 families. This condominium, with towers named Serenity, Harmony and Amity, was designed by renowned Architect Abu Sayeed Mohammad Kamrul Islam.

The condominium units come in sizes of 1,130, 1,400, and 1,480 square feet, offering various amenities to ensure a sophisticated lifestyle. The entrance and reception area exudes grandeur, while the waiting lounge provides a comfortable space for residents as well as guests.

The strategic location shall reward its residents with the experience of a pleasant and secure lifestyle, away from the monotonous and hectic city life.

Each apartment has a unique layout with spacious rooms of varying sizes. The flats are designed to maximise natural light, fresh air, and greenery.

The project is conveniently located near educational institutions, banks, offices, hospitals, police stations, shopping malls, and supermarkets, providing residents with easy access to all necessary civic amenities.

Engineer Iftekhar Hosen, president of CPDL family, highlighted the various aspects of condominium facilities in the heart of the capital. He emphasised the importance of sports and lifestyle facilities, saying "once in the afternoon, the children used to go to the field next to their homes and be involved in various sports and activities, including cricket and football. Now, they spend their days playing games on computers and smartphones."

To address this concern, and keeping the needs of every member of this community in mind, the property is planned with more than 15 features and facilities, including clubhouse, senior lounge, multi-purpose community hall, library, prayer space, healthcare centre, fully-equipped gym, indoor and outdoor play zones, badminton court, basketball hoop, walkways, and rooftop BBQ zone, and a leisurely sitting area arranged with proper landscaping.

Home solution in Dhaka's new growth zone

Dhaka's urbanisation has a rich history. After liberation, major roads, railways, and land-use zones were identified to form the basic spatial structure of the growing Dhaka city. The 1990s marked a turning point in Dhaka's urbanisation.

In a study conducted by the UK-based research organisation Center for Sustainable, Healthy and Learning Cities and Neighbourhoods, from 1991 to 2019, the growth rate of Dhaka's main city was 8%, while the suburbs experienced a growth rate of 43%.

In 1991, the area of Dhaka's suburbs was 116 square kilometres, and by 2019, it had expanded to 234 square kilometres. Studies indicate that soon, the outskirts of Dhaka will surpass the size of the main city.

Recognising this challenge, the World Bank (WB) recommended a planned eastward expansion of Dhaka. In a report titled 'Towards Great Dhaka,' WB stated that the only solution to save the city from issues such as waterlogging is 'eastward expansion.'

As part of this strategy, the government has embraced the planned development of Purbachal.

New Dhaka is currently being constructed on the west bank of the Balu River. The area - located 100 feet from Madani Avenue, next to the diplomatic zone and only half a kilometre away from Gulshan-2 - is considered the new growth zone of the capital, and it has been proposed to be named 'Gulshan-3'.

From Purbachal to Notun Bazar, Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, Badda, Pragati Sarani, Rampura, and Mohakhali, the 100-Feet Madani Avenue is considered one of the main connecting roads.

The area faces a housing crisis due to the presence of numerous public and private institutions, including banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and corporate offices.

Therefore, this strategically important area has been chosen for modern housing projects.

Providing a transitional proximity advantage between the new growth centre of Dhaka and the existing prestigious business hub of Gulshan and Banani, the property ensures excellent connectivity and convenience for its residents and investors.

In terms of communication facilities, Rubicon City ensures a prime location. The proposed Vatara and Notun Bazar Metro Rail stations are within walking distance of the project.

It is conveniently situated within one kilometre of the diplomatic zone, various embassies, Gulshan-2, Baridhara, Vatara Police Station, and the US Embassy.

Within two to three kilometres, residents can access Banani, Basundhara, Badda Link Road, and the country's first 12-lane 300-feet Purbachal Expressway.

Why should you invest?

The demand for eco-friendly housing is increasing. Based on this ultimate demand of the middle class in urban life, the housing sector has turned into a thriving industry today.

According to various reports and data, compared to 2020, the price of flats per square foot in the capital increased the most by 30.10% in 2022. Looking at this information, it can be naturally estimated that the price of flats in the future growth zone of East Dhaka will triple in the next five years.

So, now is the best time to invest in the future heart of Dhaka. Investment in real estate is strongly recommended by the experts due to high ROI, sustainable growth and easy payment facilities.

The transitional location of the property, the master plan, and the sizes of the condo units make this a futuristic opportunity to invest with a flexible payment schedule for prescient investors and prospective home buyers.

CPDL: Synonymous with trust and reliance in the housing industry

Operating both in Dhaka and Chattogram, with progressive strategic proposition and innovative approach, CPDL is bringing diversification in the real estate and construction management industry.

With the motto 'With quality, in time,' the company has garnered customer trust and confidence, by consistently delivering projects within the stipulated time frame, while maintaining exceptional quality standards.

CPDL has an in-house testing lab to ensure tested quality and reset higher-quality benchmarks.

Drawing upon its nearly two decades of experience, expertise, and customer acceptance, it has undertaken construction projects in prime locations across the capital city of Dhaka too.

What sets it apart is its strong commitment to introducing new concepts and solutions in the housing sector.

The company goes beyond the constraints of square footage and transforms residences into complete lifestyle experiences.

Innovating concept property is rather a campaign carried out by CPDL for quite a long time, a campaign to encourage all and promote the idea of developing and buying those properties that have certain community characteristics and facilities.

By definition, these are more like campus living condos, or gated communities.

Concepts like Secured Community Living, Green Gated Communities, Fully Furnished Studio Offices, Second Home Concepts, and Star-Class Condominiums have been introduced and well-received by the people of Chattogram.

Moreover, CPDL is building the first ever satellite city in Chattogram titled 'Anindya Nagar' at Anwara, following the 'One city, two towns' concept.

The first ever green gated community at Chattogram, the 'CPDL Sultana Gardenia' is planned on a 71 katha plot. It is planned to be the best concept condominium to live amid the rising charm of the port city.

With 40+ condominium facilities, CPDL Sultana Gardenia is projected to transform the living experience and create a benchmark in the Chattogram real estate market.

Practicing a well-thought-out philosophy 'Beyond border, happy together', CPDL strives for social happiness.

The company focuses on improving the environment and surroundings of its project areas, as well as enhancing the overall quality of life for people in the surrounding communities.

Notable examples include the greening initiatives at Jamalkhan and the unique Devpahar under the 'Nandonik Chattogram' project. These endeavours have directly and indirectly improved the lives of many individuals.

CPDL's efforts in creating green spaces in the port city, including Devpahar and Jamalkhan, earned the company the prestigious 'Best Commercial Enterprise' award at the 'Nandonik Chattogram Mayor Award 2022'.

Iftekhar Hosen stated that CPDL is continuously striving to bring futuristic diversity to the real estate sector of the country through its numerous initiatives.

"CPDL's commitment extends beyond project delivery; we also provide comprehensive post-handover services to our clients. To ensure faster and more accessible service, we have introduced CPDL Care App, the first ever mobile app-based post-handover service system in the Real estate sector of Bangladesh," he said.