All you need to know about doors and windows

When walking into any alley in Dhaka city, you might see quite a few buildings on both sides, flaunting an array of coloured glass windows and brown doors.

But 20 to 30 years ago, buildings looked visibly different. You had single, two-storey and at best five-storey buildings, with wide windows and decorated grills that ensured sufficient light and air ventilation.

With time, people began to choose modern materials and efficient designs in doors and windows. The change was however more visible in the design and make of windows than doors. Although there are plastic, PVC laminated plywood doors, wooden doors are still fairly common.

Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

Windows

Both swing and sliding glass windows are now popular in the market, but the sliding glass window has the most customers in the market because it is budget-friendly. But along with its low price, it has some drawbacks as well.

According to architect Ador Yousuf, "With a sliding glass window, we surely get a 100% visual, but it also blocks 50% of the air. Moreover, if we use an insect net, we block 25% more air."

Architects suggest using wooden pallets if the customers do not have any budget issues, as these are durable and stylish.

Architects still suggest using wooden pallets in windows if the client does not have any budget issues, as these are durable and stylish. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

However, as wooden windows need more maintenance, there is always a high demand for aluminium windows in the market. Aluminium windows can be styled both as swing and folding, without grills.

Wahidur Rahman Adib, the CEO, Inspace Architects Limited, said, "In high-end buildings, for the aluminium section, we use double glazed glass for noise cancellation and heat absorption, as per the clients' suggestion. These are mostly imported from China and currently the most used glass in the market."

There is always a high demand for aluminium windows in the market. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

It costs around Tk3,500 to Tk4,500, including the setup cost, for sliding glass windows. In the case of aluminium and wood windows, it takes around Tk8,000 to Tk10,000 for a plain window to be set up, but the price may vary depending on the quality and design.

Where to buy: To explore your options, you may visit shops in the New Airport Road in Mohakhali, North Badda and the Babu Bazar in Puran Dhaka. There you will find all the necessary materials for aluminium and glass windows. And for wooden windows, you need to visit the same places for wooden doors (mentioned in the section below).

Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

Doors

There was a time when doors were mostly made of wood but these days, PVC and laminated plywood doors are also popular. Unlike wooden doors, PVC doors are waterproof.

Architect Saiful Islam, who is also an associate professor at the department of Architecture at North South University, shared his thoughts about doors:

"Wooden doors are recyclable products, but as in our country we do not do recycling, honestly, we are wasting a huge amount of wood."

He added that wooden doors have drawbacks like they tend to expand during monsoon and shrink during summer etc.

Foldable doors have become popular among architects nowadays. It is a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Internal bi-fold doors can easily change your home from an open area ideal for entertaining guests to a cozy space for a night in front of the television.

Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

One needs to pay a minimum of Tk30,000 for each door, including the frame, although the price varies, depending on design, depth, and seasoning. Now, if you choose Burma Teak, Sheesham, or Tectona Grandis (Shegun) wood, the price will only increase.

The price of laminated plywood doors start from Tk6,500 and go up to Tk10,000. PVC doors are available within the range of Tk5,000 and Tk10,000.

Where to buy: As you will have to spend a good amount of money on doors, it is better to visit the shops in person and then choose the right products.

There are many shops in Kazipara, Panthapath, Kawran Bazar, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue and Hatirpool. You could also check outdoors by brands like Partex.