All that Beni Boonon has to offer you

Habitat

Nabila Nazrul
27 July, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 11:40 am

All that Beni Boonon has to offer you

Nabila Nazrul
27 July, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 11:40 am
Photo: Beni Boonon
Photo: Beni Boonon

Area rugs

Round, rectangular and oval-shaped area rugs are available in three types - braided, hand-printed and hand braided. 

The prices start from Tk1,745 and go up to Tk4,985. 

The Colour and size of the rugs can be customised upon clients' orders and the price will be fixed according to that.

Photo: Beni Boonon
Photo: Beni Boonon
 

Door mats

Doormats are available in three shapes - oval, rectangular and semi-circle. 

Stunning prints of blueberries and nasturtiums (a type of plant), and soothing colours will add an extra dimension to your floor. 

Photo: Beni Boonon
Photo: Beni Boonon

Multipurpose mats

All the multipurpose mats come in the same size and shape. Each mat costs Tk875. Console tables and centre tables can easily be adorned with these mats on top. 

Keep a flower vase or a showpiece on your multipurpose mat and you are good to go. 

The colour combinations of the mats are pretty with prints of sunflower, dahlia and cranberries on them.

Photo: Beni Boonon
Photo: Beni Boonon

Table accents

Beni Boonon's table accents contain table runners, table sets and trivet sets. The price of table runners starts from Tk465 and goes up to Tk595. They come in two types - braided and hand-painted. 

Four pieces of trivet sets come in a multipurpose basket. Each design holds a unique name like Madhobilota, Mrinmoyee, Mistletoe etc. The price ranges between Tk425 and Tk475.

Photo: Beni Boonon
Photo: Beni Boonon

Plant basket

Plant baskets can be an excellent option to give a different look to your indoors. These baskets provide an earthy tone to your surroundings. 

Each set of plant baskets comes in three sets of different sizes. The baskets give a stunning look with meticulously braided layers of multiple shades.

