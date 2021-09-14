7 Steps to makeover any room

Photo: Courtesy.

As they say- you don't need to buy new things, rather improve and renovate. Affordable but thoughtful improvements can add value to your home and maximise how you use your living space. Whether you want to change the wall colour, upgrade the door and drawer knobs, add a skylight to the bedroom or wrap strings of fairy lights that would create a dreamy atmosphere or keep leafy plants indoor- there are plenty of ways to have a budget renovation of your home.

Here's just a taster of our top 7 home upgrades to inspire your home makeover projects.

1. Find the right colours for your walls

It is important to choose colours that complement your furniture, lighting, curtain but most importantly, the theme and purpose of the particular room you want to redo.If you want the room to be more intimate then go for warm colours such as orange and red. But, if you want it to appear spacious then using cool shades such as blue and green, is ideal.

2. Bring down those over-decorated curtains

While nature prints (e.g leaves, flowers) have always been in style, it is the plain curtains that look richer when it comes to window dressing. In terms of colours, earthy shades such as off white, cream or stone grey certainly are more suitable to get that perfect contemporary look. You can also go for sheers (curtains made from transparent, lightweight fabric). Due to its 'barely-there' feel, it acts as a wonderful light filter allowing sunlight to enter your room.

3. Let there be rugs

Adding a rug, big or small, can make all the difference be it a bedroom or a living room or, study that you want to makeover. A small rug placed adjacent to the bed or under a coffee/study table is just the proper finishing touch for your floor. Besides the range of availability, what's great is that rugs are user-friendly and sustainable, lasting up to 20 years.

Photo: Courtesy

4. How about a wall of fame?

While it might be tempting to jazz up all the walls of a room, it is best to have only one such wall to make the room truly stand out. That 'accent' wall can be coloured in pastel shades or dark depending on the colour of the furniture. Making it a photo gallery will only take the room to the next level and can easily be done by throwing some wooden photo frames containing family photos or posters.

5. Take the green light on adding some greenery

Keeping houseplants in any room can be an absolute game-changer. They are not just visually serene and aesthetic but can even jazz up the most boring rooms. Indoor plants such as Dieffenbachia Seguine, Aglaonema Silver Queen and Dracena, are good for health. Having houseplants around is also therapeutic as it reduces stress and depression.

6. Space-savvy is the way to go

When it comes to transforming a room, less is really more. Using organisers to store all the excess items is a clever way to save space. It not only makes the room appear bigger but also, does not compromise on its beauty. A life-hack in saving space is to combine the purpose of two pieces of furniture into one. For example, the center table can be used as a storage for knick-knacks.

7. Light it up!

In the age of selfies and Instagram, good lighting is key in bringing a room to life. And the best part? - It does not even need to be heavy on the pocket since there are several cheaper alternatives such as energy-saving, low watt LED strip lights and bulbs as well as fairy lights which shine just as bright while ticking all the boxes of illuminating, eco-friendly and affordable.