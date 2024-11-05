Savoy pays every candidate Tk1,000 for showing up at the interview

A recent post by a Facebook user named Shakil Ahamed has gone viral, bringing attention to Savoy Ice Cream's thoughtful HR practices.

According to Shakil, Deputy Manager (Accounts & Finance) at Standard Engineers Ltd, a civil engineering firm, job candidates at Savoy Ice Cream received an envelope at the end of their interviews.

Inside each envelope was 1,000 taka and a note from the HR department that acknowledged the candidates' interest and effort.

The note read: "Dear Candidate, We appreciate your interest in Savoy Ice Cream Factory Ltd and the effort you put into the interview process. It was a pleasure to meet you and learn more about your experiences and qualifications… We wish you all the best for the bold journey that you have embarked on. Best regards, Human Resource Department, Savoy Ice Cream Factory Ltd."

In the caption of his post, Shakil expressed how such a gesture could be particularly meaningful for unemployed youth, many of whom struggle to manage travel expenses for job interviews.

"This news truly gave me relief," he wrote, adding, "Savoy Ice Cream's HR practice truly impressed me. Every company in the country should do at least a little to help the unemployed."

The post resonated with the netizens, receiving thousands of shares and comments – brand practitioners and the public alike praised Savoy's initiative.

"I was never a big fan or consumer of Savoy, but this deed felt very heartwarming. At the very least, for this goodwill gesture, I think we should support them and encourage good deeds like this. #Savoy, you've got a loyal customer here ✌🏻 Keep up the good work ❤️," commented one Joyanta Dhar.

Farhan Ishraq Abir, Senior Brand Executive at Savoy, confirmed that this was not a one-time event but part of the company's regular HR policy.

"According to our company's policy, we offer lunch to those who come for a job interview, and after the interview, we provide an honorarium amount to them as they put in the effort, use their own transportation, and dedicate their time. We don't let them know from the beginning that anyone would be compensated," he explained.

"Some are saying that only those who don't get the job receive it, but actually, it's given to everyone," Farhan added