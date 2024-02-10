WinBees: The restaurant right out of a sci-fi movie

WinBees’ dining tables set themselves apart; each of the tables, equipped with a touchscreen. Photo: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

When we mention a restaurant, the image of neatly arranged tables and chairs comes to mind, complemented by the aroma of hot dishes and our favourite beverages. Perhaps there is a cosy chair and artwork decorating the interior.

But what if an innovative approach emerged, challenging the traditional norms?

Instead of the conventional setup, your dining table is a high-tech screen. Food is ordered with a touch on an interactive display. After ordering, you can challenge your friends in a game or draw away.

At WinBees, that is exactly what you get.

A distinctive addition to the casual dining scene, WinBees made its debut in May of last year in Khilgaon. Situated directly across from Taltala Market, the restaurant's unassuming exterior conceals a unique interior that pays homage to the iconic 1977 film 'Star Wars'.

Stepping inside, patrons are greeted with the fragrance of sweet flowers and are transported to a galaxy adorned with planets, moons, and stars.

Ashraful Islam Mamun, the creative mind behind this restaurant, has been travelling for 25 years because of his work in the garments industry. This gave him the opportunity to explore eateries around the world.

Inspired by these experiences and driven by a desire to start an innovative venture, he decided to step into the restaurant business as a hobby.

When questioned about the inspiration behind WinBees, Mamun explained, "My initial idea was to design a space that would stand out and remain exceptional even a decade later."

Mamun personally values positivity which is why he named his restaurant WinBees. The name reflects a commitment to perpetuating positivity akin to the spirit of winning.

'Fantasy Pizza'

WinBees stands out by presenting fast food dishes in an intriguing way. Their best-selling "Fantasy Pizza" is a prime example of this as it oddly resembles a waffle.

A whole pizza is divided into 16 squared slices with different toppings on each slice. With only one pizza you will get a variety of topping options such as shrimp, chicken, beef, pepperoni, and more.

Their best-selling “Fantasy Pizza” starts from Tk449 and goes up to Tk1,549. Photo: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

They also have Margherita Pizza, Chick Pizza, Beef Pizza, and Beef Pepperoni Pizza on their menu.

Apart from pizzas, they offer hearty soups like the Cream Loaded Mushroom Soup and Dumpling Soup. They also serve burgers, pasta, calamari, chicken loaded with fries, and more. WinBees also offers great thirst-quenchers such as shakes, mocktails, and coffee.

The price of the Fantasy Pizza starts from Tk449 and goes up to Tk1,549.

Other pizzas start from Tk149 and go up to Tk1,349. Furthermore, their Prawn Tempura is priced at Tk449 and the Potato Wedges start from Tk109.

Decorating a 'sci-fi' themed restaurant

According to Mamun, WinBees' main customers are upper-middle class and upper-class people. Keeping that in mind, the restaurant was based on technology.

Mamun commented, "It is a bit difficult to industrialise a fine dining restaurant. I considered fast food as it is relatively easy to manage. People's attraction to fast food is always high. As fast food is very popular in the Western world, I felt that this is the way to run the business."

Mamun envisioned creating a casual dining experience where patrons relish their time with family and friends. Furthermore, affordability is a key factor to ensure it remains accessible for all.

Mamun emphasised, "Our restaurant is not just about the food; it is about providing excellent service and creating a delightful experience."

"As you step in, it is not just the aroma of food that greets you. Everyone has different preferences, so we have incorporated fragrance diffusers, offering a subtle and pleasant mix of light, sweet scents from various flowers."

WinBees' dining tables set themselves apart; each of the tables, equipped with a touchscreen, is sourced from China.

"If you go to a traditional restaurant, the waiters provide menus and give recommendations. But here everything is happening digitally. You can click on the table to see what the food will look like," said Mamun.

In WinBees, every table is equipped with four 'visual mats'. This layout allows diners to simultaneously view what each dish looks like, select their preferred dish, and view the bill before ordering.

Even though the waiters do not need to take the orders directly, they still assist with the bill as the system is relatively new in Bangladesh.

Mamun mentions, "These tables are a win-win for both the restaurant owner and the customer. The owner gains by minimising the chances of order errors. Simultaneously, customers enjoy the convenience of ordering while seated."

WinBees has also made sure that everyone, from kids to adults, can enjoy their time. The table offers games, puzzles, and a place to doodle. They have options for child-friendly singleplayer and multiplayer games.

Mamun has plans to add more features to the table. He explained, "We are actively working on some features, including a "waiter calling system" accessible through the table's touchscreen.

Often, customers need assistance with minor requests like a tissue, so we have integrated a dedicated feature for that, which sends a signal to the waiter's watch. This way, the waiter can promptly attend to the specific needs of the table."

The table is also going to be updated with features like the newspaper and weather updates, suggested Mamun.

The tables offer games, puzzles, and a place to doodle. Photo: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

Debugging

It was a challenge for Mamun from the beginning as customers were not familiar with the ordering system. However, they are working on simplifying the system.

The customer feedback has been positive so far. The Cream Loaded Mushroom Soup, Dumpling Soup, and Fantasy Pizza are fan-favourites. WinBees runs daily from 12 PM to 10:30 PM.

WinBees presently operates in Khilgaon, and Mamun envisions expanding its presence across the city with unique themes for each branch.

Mamun shared, "There is a perception among local consumers that foreign brands are superior. I aim to challenge, and overcome this perception. I aspire to create a deshi brand of international standard."