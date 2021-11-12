Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

Originated in Italy during the Middle Ages, lasagna is a dish made with pasta sheets baked with minced beef, mozzarella and ricotta cheese and sauce.

Stepping away from obvious choices on the menu, it is a blissful choice for anyone who is seeking a satisfying meal for lunch or dinner.

These days, a number of restaurants are serving excellent lasagna and we have been fortunate to taste a few of them.

Based on our personal choices, we have made a list of top five of this Italian delicacy in Dhaka.

5. Ibiza BD

The newly opened casual dining bistro in Banani, who basically serve pan-European dishes, can be a good option for you to try lasagna.

Their Beef Lasagna has a generous portion size with an adequate amount of beef bolognese, béchamel sauce and mozzarella cheese.

The edges are slightly burnt, making it crispy on all sides.

Although the flavour of oregano at times overpowers the dish, the overall experience along with well-behaved staff and an exceptionally decorated interior would certainly be a win for most eaters.

You can also order through Foodpanda for deliveries in Banani and Gulshan 1 and 2.

Price: Tk695+

Rating: 7/10

4. Café Eden

Since it opened, Café Eden in Gulshan 2 has become one of the popular restaurants in the city with its eye-catching interior and great food.

Their lasagna looks and tastes amazing. It has fluffy layers of pasta, an overwhelming amount of mozzarella, beef, and sauce.

While chewing the beef, you will taste the flavourful parsley flakes.

Their lasagna is a must pick on the menu along with some other scrumptious dishes and fresh coffee.

Visit Café Eden with your family and friends to have a wonderful time and enjoy their yummy lasagna or you can just simply order it from Foodpanda if you reside in Gulshan-2.

Price: Tk695+

Rating: 8/10

3. Bene Bistro

Whenever someone asks me about an underrated restaurant in Dhaka, Bene Bistro is one of the names I never forget to mention.

Their continental fusion food with a twist has never failed to satisfy my taste buds and deserves a huge shout out nonetheless.

They undoubtedly serve the biggest lasagna in town and it truly justifies the term 'meaty-cheesy goodness'.

Their Beef Lasagna comes with ground beef simmered in a Chef's special sauce, spread between fresh lasagna sheets baked with an adequate amount of cheese.

It also comes with two garlic bread slices, making it worth every penny for food lovers.

This place offers a cosy ambience for the guests along with a great selection of food items.

You will find them on Road-117, Gulshan-1 to enjoy a fine dining experience or you can just order their lasagna from Foodpanda. They deliver in Gulshan 1 and 2 respectively.

Price: Tk645+

Rating: 8.5/10

2. Jerry Bees

Jerry Bees is my current favourite and I am obsessed with this place.

This dessert shop located in Banani offers you one of the best cheesecakes, crepes and coffee.

Surprisingly, their savoury dishes, such as the Beef Cheese Lasagna, also taste delightful.

You will taste an explosion of beef sauce and tomato paste in your mouth as soon as you take a bite.

What I love most about their lasagna is how the flavours are so strong yet so well-balanced.

A hint of mint leaves at times can be found as well while eating, making the lasagna unlike any other.

Jerry Bees is located on the ground floor of Bay's Bellavista in Road-11, Banani. You can order from Foodpanda if you live in Banani.

Price: Tk660+

Rating: 9/10

Spaghetti Jazz

Spaghetti Jazz is a sophisticated eatery serving authentic Italian food since the early 2000s.

They make their lasagna in a special way and every pasta sheet is full of ground meat.

Besides, they use their house special cheese to coat the whole dish. It tastes heavenly every time you put it in your mouth.

The lasagna is exceptionally rich in filling and garnished with spring onions, which makes it more appetising. You can sprinkle chilli flakes on top if you want it to be spicier.

They serve five different types of lasagna. Although they are a bit pricey, once you have any of these, every bite will be worth it.

You can choose Lasagna with meat sauce, Lasagna Conlegumi (vegetarian), Ravioli Al Pomodoro Basilico (tomato and basil), Canelloni Al Forno with meat sauce and Canelloni con Legumi (cheese and spinach).

Spaghetti Jazz is located on the 5th floor of Rob Bhaban in Gulshan 2, near the roundabout of Gulshan Avenue. They also deliver through Foodpanda in Gulshan.

Price: Tk900+

Rating: 9.5/10

