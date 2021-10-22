TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

It's difficult to find a person who doesn't love a juicy, succulent and steaming hot piece of fried chicken straight out of the fryers. In the last two decades or so, the fried chicken game has vastly upped itself in the capital city and fried chicken enthusiasts are no more confined within the walls of just KFC anymore.

Top-notch quality alternatives such as BFC, Wimpy, Fortune Fried Chicken, Euro Hut, Helvetia, among other well-known names have served us generously over the years.

Unfortunately, most of these fried chicken chains have disappeared over time with the exception of a few. On the contrary, this disappearance has made way for more restaurants to come up with better, unique and tastier fried chicken alternatives.

As someone who's not a vegetarian and not much into red meat, my gluttony towards greasy, crunchy fried chicken is borderline obsessive. And thanks to this obsessiveness, I have munched on enough fried chicken across the city to curate a top-five list.

So if you're in the mood to fill up the emptiness inside your stomach with a few incredible pieces of fried chicken, let this list guide you to this amazing world of greasy goodness.

5. Jackson's Fried Chicken

If you like spicy fried chicken, the 'OG Jacks' from Jackson's Fried Chicken is for you. Despite the chicken pieces not being as succulent as I would prefer them to be, the spicy taste makes up for it. The crunchy outer coating of the fried chicken further adds to the heat. With every bite, the strong peppery taste delivers waves of spicy glory in your mouth.

Jackson's Fried Chicken is one of Foodpanda's in-house cloud kitchen restaurants and delivers throughout the tri-state area and Mirpur.

Price: Tk187 per two pieces

Rating: 7/10

4. Crisp

This is one of the newest additions to Dhaka's competitive fried chicken arena. Crisp has some of the juiciest and meatiest fried chicken in all of Dhaka. What makes Crisp unique is their 'Lemony Crispy Chicken', which has a strong citrus flavour inscribed within the perfectly balanced and flavourful meat. Among all the items I've tried at Crisp, this citrusy variant of fried chicken has become my true calling and a Crisp staple.

Head over to Unimart's Gulshan and Dhanmondi branches to taste Crisp's uniquely good fried chicken. They also deliver to the tri-state area and areas in and around Dhanmondi through Foodpanda, Pathao, Shohoz and HungryNaki.

Price: Tk270 per two pieces

Rating: 8/10

3. KFC

While this may not have come as a surprise to many, KFC truly deserves all the hype it gets. If we had to rank this list on the basis of maintaining high standards consecutively, KFC takes the crown. The chicken pieces from KFC are so far the freshest and pack the most punch in terms of quality. In terms of taste, it has remained the same as it was a decade ago.

The slight heat, crispy outer layer and greasy meat are worth every penny. If you're craving fried chicken and unsure about where to get it from, KFC is your best bet.

Visit KFC's many branches across Dhaka or have it delivered to your home via their website or Foodpanda.

Price: Tk549 per four pieces

Rating: 8.5/10

2. BFC

By this time, we all know Best Fried Chicken (BFC) has become a go-to place for fried chicken lovers. The crispy outer layer, succulent meat and signature spicy kick ring familiarity in all of us.

Every bite of BFC's satisfying Crispy Fried Chicken feels like a warm hug. And in the many years that BFC has served us with juicy, greasy and perfectly cooked fried chicken, they have also established themselves as the name that comes closest to the glory of KFC. Standing true to its namesakes, BFC has aptly made its way to being one of the best.

It's also a great meal-on-the-go option as there's a BFC in almost every neighbourhood of the city.

BFC has many branches across Dhaka or you can have their fried chicken delivered to you via Foodpanda, Pathao, Shohoz food, Hungry Naki and Hopper.

Price: Tk190 per two pieces

Rating: 9/10

1. BBQ Bangladesh

Dhaka doesn't have many options when it comes to Korean fried chicken. But being a Korean-origin restaurant, BBQ Bangladesh has three options for Korean fried chicken which tastes so good that you'll keep coming back for more.

The best one from the lot is Gangjeong Chicken. Unlike the crispy variant of fried chicken, this variety of Korean fried chicken has a much thinner outer layer and is covered with a sweet and slightly spicy sauce that makes Gangjeong fried chicken so special.

The heavenly combination of Gangjeong Chicken's juicy pieces and the flavourful sauce will take your tastebuds on a wholesome joyride and BBQ Bangladesh rightfully takes the crown.

BBQ Bangladesh has branches in Dhanmondi, Gulshan, Banani, Mohakhali and Uttara, and delivers via Foodpanda to selected locations.

Price: Tk449 per five pieces

Rating: 9.5/10

