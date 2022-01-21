Three TikTok recipes you can easily make at home 

Food

To meet your cravings, try these easy dishes that you can prepare in minutes 

Even if you love cooking, there are times when you do not feel like spending hours in the kitchen. Moreover, when you get a craving for something sweet or crunchy, you want to eat them immediately! 

However, instead of ordering online, you could make some easy snacks. These following recipes went viral on Tiktok. All you would need are basic things like chocolate biscuits, baking powder and potato chips. 

Oreo mug cake

Ingredients:

4-5 Oreo biscuits

2-3 tbsp milk

Preparation: 

Put some Oreos in a mug and crumble them up with a spoon. Add milk and mix everything together to get a cake batter kind of consistency. 

Bake it in the microwave for one minute. You could eat this with a scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice-cream or some butterscotch syrup.

Spicy chips mix

Ingredients:

1 large packet of potato chips (plain ones)

Red chilli powder (to taste)

2 tbsp chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp chopped onions

1 tsp chopped coriander

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp tamarind sauce or green chilli sauce (optional)

Preparation:

Mix all the ingredients like you would mix jhalmuri and that is all! But do not add too much sauce or lemon juice because they will make the mix soggy. 

Easy pizza in a mug 

Ingredients:

4 tbsp flour

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp baking soda

3 tbsp milk

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp pizza sauce

1+1/2 tbsp grated cheese

5 olives (for topping)

Preparation: 

Add flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda in a mug. Pour in milk and oil and mix everything together until a smooth dough is formed. 

Flatten the dough with a spoon and add the sauce on top. Then sprinkle the cheese and olives. You could also add pepperoni slices or sausage bits if you want. 

Microwave the pizza for one to one and a half minutes or until the cheese starts to bubble. 

Every microwave works differently, so if the dough is not cooked in a minute, you can bake it for an additional 20 to 30 seconds.  

