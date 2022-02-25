Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Food

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 12:01 pm

Related News

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 12:01 pm
Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Along with Korean music, their food is also very popular right now in different cultures. You will find ample ingredients to make Korean dishes in shopping malls like KMart, Seoul Mart, Unimart in Dhaka. However, if you want to make a Korean meal at home with simple ingredients, here are three recipes for you.

Quick Kimchi

Ingredients

  • 2 kg cabbage
  • 5 tbsp salt
  • 2 ½ cup water
  • 500 gm radish, julienned
  • For spice mix
  • 6-8 garlic cloves
  • 2 medium onions
  • 2 ½ tsp ginger
  • 1 cup chilli powder
  • 4 tbsp fish sauce
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 2 tsp salt

Directions

Cut the cabbage and chop it up into bite size pieces. Salt the cabbages in batches. Add water and let it rest for two to six hours. Grate the radish, garlic cloves, onions and mix well with chilli powder, ginger and fish sauce. Wash off the salt from cabbage. Put the cabbage in a bowl and mix the spice mix. Store in an airtight container. Let it ferment for two days in the refrigerator. If you see some bubbles with lots of liquids, or it smells sour, you can know that it is fermented. 

Korean crispy fried chicken

Ingredients

  • 3½ pounds chicken wings
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp minced ginger
  • ⅔ cup corn starch
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 to 4 large dried red chilli peppers 
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp vinegar
  • 1 tbsp mustard (optional)
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds
  • Vegetable oil

Directions

Mix chicken with seasonings. Cover them in starch. Fry in hot oil for seven to eight minutes. Shake off the oil and let sit. Then fry for another 12 to 15 minutes. Now take another pan to make the sweet, spicy, and sticky sauce. Over medium high heat, add two tablespoons of cooking oil, minced garlic, and the dried red chilli pepper. Stir with a wooden spoon until fragrant for about 30 seconds. Add soy sauce, vinegar, and mustard (optional). Stir with a wooden spoon and let it bubble for a few minutes. Add the brown sugar and continue stirring. Remove from the heat. Set aside. Coat the chicken in the sauce. Sprinkle sesame seeds over the top and serve immediately.

Easy Korean Ramen 

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp olive oil 
  • 1 tbsp garlic
  • 1 tbsp ginger
  • 1½ cup chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1 tsp vinegar
  • 2 tsp soy sauce
  • ½ cup shredded carrots
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds
  • 1 packet instant ramen
  • 1 cup chicken breast
  • 2 soft-boiled eggs
  • 2 tbsp spring onions, chopped

Directions

Heat the oil over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic and ginger, and simmer until fragrant. Then, add the carrots and mushrooms and cook them until they soften up. Transfer the broth to the pot and add the vinegar and soy sauce. Give the broth a good stir to combine the ingredients. Let the soup simmer for about five minutes. While the soup simmers, cook the Ramen noodles in a separate pot. When done, drain, rinse under cool water, place into your soup bowl, and set aside. Once the broth is ready, spoon it over the noodles and add the cooked chicken breast. Then garnish the bowl with eggs and spring onions.

Features / Top News

Korean Food / food / Recipe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

2h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

3h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1d | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused