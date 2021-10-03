A taste of continental food in Chattogram

Regalo Restaurant has popularised beef steak, a continental food, in Chattogram. They import high-quality beef to serve international quality steaks. The restaurant currently serves six types of beefsteaks to its customers. Beefsteak is presented in the shape of a cow on a wooden plate which also contains beef brain fry.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Regalo is also popular for Japanese food. People who like Western fusion dishes, Asian fusion food, or Japanese appetizers come to this restaurant to satisfy their appetites.

Abrar Shahriar, the entrepreneur of Regalo Restaurant, told The Business Standard, "We import all the oil, fish, and meat that we use from abroad. Food is available everywhere. But we also try to create a different environment along with good food. Because the environment makes the moments memorable."

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

"We are trying to give a good environment to the people of Chattogram with international quality food. In particular, we have targeted foreigners who come to work here," he added.

However, people in Chattogram have grown a love for other continental foods like pizza, pasta and burgers. For these three items, Café Milano is one of their favourite destinations. The restaurant has already carved a unique place among its customers through the taste of its food. For example, they serve Spicy Grill Lobster for spice loving people of the port city.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Cafe Milano serves some unique items like Pizza Pot Pie, Ring Pizza, Peri Peri Chicken etc. Their appetisers include Chicken Chili Cheese Fries, Beef Chili Cheese Fries, Perry Perry Chicken Wings, Chicken Nachos, Beef Nachos, Fish and Chips. These Milano preparations sell well.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

There are 22 types of pizza available in Cafe Milano. They give special emphasis on the thin crust to retain the authentic taste of the pizza. The crust is processed by hand to make it thin. Their BBQ Blast, Peri Peri Pizza, Meat Lovers Pizza, Pizza Pot Pie, Mexican Pizza, Four Seasons Pizza, Cheesy Over Loaded Pizza are very popular.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

In 2019, the company opened their sister concern Milano Express for serving continental food at affordable prices for students of schools, colleges, and universities. Pizza is sold here starting from Tk149 going up to Tk1,049. The Milano Express has also become very popular with students.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

According to Milano authorities, most of the equipment in the restaurant's international standard kitchen is foreign. In addition, 60% of their spices are imported from abroad.