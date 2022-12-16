Sear: First ever 'Jazzy' Fine Dining in Dhaka

With a motto of "Good Food, Good People and Good Music", Sear started its journey on 14 December 2022 at the 18th floor of the Renaissance, Dhaka, Gulshan Hotel, The goal of the restaurant is to give the Dhaka people a fine dining experience with live jazz music

On the great occasion, Mr Kevin , the director of food and Beverages at Sear said, "The restaurant's cuisine uses the fine dining pedigree from all parts of the world. We also have an expert group of jazz musicians to give you the experience of Bossa Nova, making you snap your fingers as you get lost in the delicacies."

General Manager Noeke Kusuma and Hotel manager Md Al Amin were also present at the event. Apart from boasting a multi-cuisine menu, sourced from all over the world, Sear is also introducing the concept of mixology, where you can experience mocktails made with finely chosen handmade ingredients per your choice.

After being greeted with some herb-infused salted butter and a wide range of bread, the event was followed by a four-course gourmet dinner. The night's appetizer was as fancy as the name sounds, " Croquetas de Salmon". The perfectly seasoned fish filling was given a light coating, keeping the salmon's authentic taste intact. What took it a step further is the complimenting salad, made with different types of greens, capsicums, and pomegranates, served with some silky sauce. The ingredients like mesclun leaves and saffron aioli added luxury to the starter.

The Truffle Pumpkin Soup was the warm hug we all needed on a winter evening. The hearty soup had seeds in it, to give it some texture while the croutons completed it in the best way possible. The touch of truffle oil added lavishness to an already delicious dish.

Although we had some scrumptious starters, the show-stopper of the night was beef cheek, the main course for the evening. The meat was so tender that you wouldn't even have to chew it. Nothing could have gone better with it than the silky mashed potato.

With the creaminess of the potato, with rich gravy, and a bit of spinach, you will find it worth spending your time at Sear. However, in my opinion, the thick piece of meat could have been seasoned better; at least the middle portion of it.

In the end, the Instagram-worthy dessert, "Chocolate Parfait" was exactly a dream coming true for any sweet-tooth. The perfectly sweetened platter of chocolate soil, dark chocolates, and the heavenly mousse with the perfect amount of sugar were the best possible end to the grand night.

To give the sweetness a break, strawberries and gelato left everyone with a happy face. Biting into the fresh strawberries and sour gelato, the dessert to change the taste bud adds the brownie point.

However, if you are just off to sip on a cup of coffee or some refreshing mocktails while enjoying the music and a lavish environment, Sear has your back there tool.