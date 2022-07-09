Recipe for Koab

Food

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 02:59 pm

Related News

Recipe for Koab

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 02:59 pm
Recipe for Koab

Popular in Chattogram, this recipe was originally meant to preserve Qurbani meat for a long time when modern refrigeration technology wasn't available. 

Author of the cookbook 'Shera Radhunir Twist' (Ananna), Humayra Rayhana Khan compiles traditional meat recipes found across Bangladesh. 

Ingredients                                          
1 kg boneless beef, cut into big cubes     
2 tbsp onion paste                                        
2 tbsp ginger garlic paste                        
2 bay leaves                                           
2 tbsp hot spices powder                          
1 tsp coriander powder                         
1 tsp cumin powder                              
Salt, according to taste                                                   
3 tbsp oil                                                           
2 tbsp red chili powder                       
1 tsp turmeric powder                        
Oil, for deep frying    

Method
In a pan put boneless beef, add all the ingredients and mix properly. Switch on the gas and cook in low heat until the meat releases water. Cook the meat till it softens. When the meat is completely cooked and no water remains switch off the gas. Take off all the meat without spices from the pan. Now in another pan heat required amount of oil to deep fry the beef pieces. Fry the meat until golden brown. It can be eaten as fried snacks or you can make other recipes with it.

Features / Magazine / Top News

Recipe / Eid-ul-Azha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kamal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

1h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

1h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

2h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

3h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

3h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

3h | Videos
Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 5%, to be effective from 1 Sep

Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 5%, to be effective from 1 Sep

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty