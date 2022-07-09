Recipe for Koab

Popular in Chattogram, this recipe was originally meant to preserve Qurbani meat for a long time when modern refrigeration technology wasn't available.

Author of the cookbook 'Shera Radhunir Twist' (Ananna), Humayra Rayhana Khan compiles traditional meat recipes found across Bangladesh.

Ingredients

1 kg boneless beef, cut into big cubes

2 tbsp onion paste

2 tbsp ginger garlic paste

2 bay leaves

2 tbsp hot spices powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

Salt, according to taste

3 tbsp oil

2 tbsp red chili powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

Oil, for deep frying

Method

In a pan put boneless beef, add all the ingredients and mix properly. Switch on the gas and cook in low heat until the meat releases water. Cook the meat till it softens. When the meat is completely cooked and no water remains switch off the gas. Take off all the meat without spices from the pan. Now in another pan heat required amount of oil to deep fry the beef pieces. Fry the meat until golden brown. It can be eaten as fried snacks or you can make other recipes with it.