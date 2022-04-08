Ramadan refreshers for summertime

The holy month of Ramadan coincides with summertime this year, which means our body requires extra water and other fluids to rehydrate after a long, hot day of fasting.

It is not an easy task to fast for 30 days and the warm weather makes it even more difficult. To ensure we do not get dehydrated and fall weak, it is essential to drink plenty of liquids.

Using some simple ingredients like lemon juice, mint and seasonal fruits, you can prepare the following refreshing drinks, which not only re-energise you but also taste great! You could skip the sugar and use a sugar substitute, if you want.

Refreshing Jeera Pani

Photo: Collected.

Ingredients

4 tbsp molasses

4 tbsp sugar

2 cups water

4 tsp lemon juice

4 tsp tamarind paste

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

¼ tsp black salt

Instructions

In a small saucepan, bring sugar, molasses and a cup of water to boil. Simmer and stir until the sugar has fully dissolved. Remove from heat and cool completely. Place lemon juice and tamarind paste in a pitcher with syrup and remaining water. Stir the mixture. Add cumin powder and black salt to taste and wait 10 minutes for the flavours to blend. Pour over ice to serve.

Mint Lemonade

Photo: Collected.

Ingredients

¼ cup sugar for simple syrup

1 ⅔ cups freshly squeezed lemon juice

Ice cubes

2 tablespoons julienned mint, plus leaves for garnish

1 lemon, sliced ¼ -inch thick, plus more for garnish

Instructions

In a small saucepan, combine sugar and ¼ cup of water. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and let sit until completely cool. In a large pitcher half-filled with ice, add two cups of water, lemon juice, simple syrup, mint and lemon slices. Stir judiciously and serve over ice. Mint leaves and lemon slices can be used as garnish.

Watermelon Breeze

Photo: Collected.

Ingredients

2 cups cubed, chilled watermelon

1 cup coconut water

1 tbsp lemon/lime juice

A sprig of mint

Ice, if needed

Instructions

Put all the above in a blender. Blend until smooth and serve immediately.

Chia Cucumber Cooler

Photo: Courtesy.

Ingredients

1 glass of water

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

½ cucumber, peeled and deseeded

Instructions

Blend all these ingredients to form a puree. Add the puree to your glass of water alongside chia seeds. In the end, give it a good stir so that the puree and water mix properly.