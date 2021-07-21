Pista Lassi

Food

TBS Report
21 July, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 10:08 pm

Pista Lassi

TBS Report
21 July, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 10:08 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Eid-al-Adha, or Qurbani Eid, is all about the madness surrounding beef and mutton. Whether the madness is focused on cutting the meat, cooking or eating it, everyone is equally excited about everything Qurbani. 

Above everything else, the holy and joyous occasion of Qurbani Eid calls for an abundance of food made with beef and mutton. While we cannot fit an abundant amount of recipes here, these carefully curated and personally tasted recipes should add a fun twist to your grandiose Eid spread.

Down below is the recipe for the sensational chilled drink "Pista Lassi"

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup (40 g) raw, unsalted cashews 
  • ½ cup powdered milk
  • ½ water (amount may vary depending on how thick the lassi is)
  • 1 cup sweetened curd
  • 2 dates, pitted and coarsely chopped
  • ½ teaspoon rose water or rose flavouring 
  • ½ teaspoon pistachio oil (optional)
  • Green food colouring (optional)
  • 1 pinch sea salt
  • Sugar as needed
  • ½ teaspoon finely chopped pistachio, for garnish

Instructions

  1. Add all ingredients (except the chopped pistachio) to a blender; put the lid on and let it sit for 2 minutes. 
  2. Process until smooth and creamy. Add the food colouring and mix until well combined.
  3. Pour into a mug and sprinkle the pistachio on top; serve chilled.

Notes

Be sure to use raw, unsalted cashews here so their flavour does not overwhelm the flavour of the pistachio.

Features / Top News

Pista Lassi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

6
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities