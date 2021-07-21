Eid-al-Adha, or Qurbani Eid, is all about the madness surrounding beef and mutton. Whether the madness is focused on cutting the meat, cooking or eating it, everyone is equally excited about everything Qurbani.

Above everything else, the holy and joyous occasion of Qurbani Eid calls for an abundance of food made with beef and mutton. While we cannot fit an abundant amount of recipes here, these carefully curated and personally tasted recipes should add a fun twist to your grandiose Eid spread.

Down below is the recipe for the sensational chilled drink "Pista Lassi"

Ingredients

¼ cup (40 g) raw, unsalted cashews

½ cup powdered milk

½ water (amount may vary depending on how thick the lassi is)

1 cup sweetened curd

2 dates, pitted and coarsely chopped

½ teaspoon rose water or rose flavouring

½ teaspoon pistachio oil (optional)

Green food colouring (optional)

1 pinch sea salt

Sugar as needed

½ teaspoon finely chopped pistachio, for garnish

Instructions

Add all ingredients (except the chopped pistachio) to a blender; put the lid on and let it sit for 2 minutes. Process until smooth and creamy. Add the food colouring and mix until well combined. Pour into a mug and sprinkle the pistachio on top; serve chilled.

Notes

Be sure to use raw, unsalted cashews here so their flavour does not overwhelm the flavour of the pistachio.