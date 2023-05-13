Ole by TR: Say hello to the joy of Spanish cooking!

De Marisco Seafood Paella is complemented by a blend of mild herbs that provide a subtle and refreshing taste. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

As I stepped into the Spanish-themed restaurant, Ole by TR, from under the hot Dhaka midday sun, the first thing that caught my eye was how welcoming and cosy the restaurant is.

From the comfortable seating featuring cushy sofas and padded chairs to the separate waiting and reception area, every detail has been carefully considered to ensure a memorable dining experience at this restaurant, located at Hamid Tower in Gulshan-2.

Mellow Spanish tunes were floating out of the out-of-sight sound system, creating the perfect ambience for a lazy midday meal. The music was not too loud, allowing for easy conversation and enjoyment of the food.

One of the highlights of the decor was the striking paintings featuring Spanish matadors fighting bulls, adding a touch of drama and excitement to the space. As I took my seat, I could not help but admire the miniature of the Guernica by legendary Spanish maestro Pablo Picasso on the wall next to me, a nod to the rich artistic history of Spain.

The interior of Ole by TR makes the guests feel as though they have been transported to a cosy corner of Madrid. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The atmosphere made me feel as though I had been transported to a cosy corner of Madrid, and for a lifelong Real Madrid faithful like me, that is the dream.

Now it was time to browse the menu. Ole, which opened its door to the public earlier this year, had quite a few options on its menu. The menu was divided into sections like Tapas, Salad and Soup, Pasta and Ravioli, Paella, Entrees and Dessert. There is a separate drinks menu as well.

Although Ole specialises in Spanish cuisine, the menu also features some of their Mediterranean neighbours from Italy and some Continental cuisines.

The service however, I feel, could have been better. Although I eventually got everything I asked for, the service should have been a little more prompt as that is also a crucial part of the fine dining experience. The waiters seemed a little unfamiliar with the menu and were only able to partially satisfy any queries I had about the dishes.

Watermelon Juice

Coming in from the blistering sun to cool down, I ordered the Watermelon Juice. It was freshly squeezed and had a refreshing, balanced flavour.

Watermelon Juice. Photo: Noor-A-Alam.

But what really stood out was the presentation. The juice was served with a watermelon shell, which made for a beautiful decoration and added to the overall experience of drinking the juice.

One gripe I have with juice however is that for the price, I would have liked its consistency to have been a little thicker.

Price: Tk360

Grilled Calamari

For the appetiser, I ordered my go-to starter, Grilled Calamari.

The calamari was perfectly cooked, with a charred and smoky flavour that added depth and complexity to the dish. It had a tender and chewy texture, with a slight sweetness that paired perfectly with the tangy cream sauce.

Grilled Calamari. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The sauce was creamy and indulgent, with a kick that added a refreshing and bright note to the dish. The sauce was well-balanced, not too sour or sweet, and perfectly matched the grilled calamari.

The dish had a slice of lemon that gave it a pleasant scent and a subtle tang. Fresh herbs were also used as a garnish, adding a refreshing and flavorful touch that perfectly complemented the seafood and cream sauce.

Price: Tk880

Chicken Florentine

Now it was time for my entrée, Chicken Florentine.

The dish was made with chicken breast that had been coated with a light and crispy flour and Parmesan cheese mixture and then sautéed. The chicken was stuffed with creamy spinach.

Chicken Florentine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam.

The dish was enhanced by the julienned capsicum in butter sauce on which the chicken was served. The small potatoes sprinkled throughout the dish were particularly delightful, as they practically melted in my mouth.

The spinach was a nice complement to the chicken, with its earthy flavour and tender texture providing a satisfying balance to the savoury chicken. The sauce was indulgent, providing a mouthfeel that can be described as velvety.

Price: Tk950

De Marisco Seafood Paella

Next up was the star of the show for me, the paella.

De Marisco Seafood Paella. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The dish is served in a lovely little pan, reminiscent of the traditional paella pan. On the pan, waiting for me were two fairly large, succulent shrimps, cuttlefish, and crab meat, all cooked to perfection and exuding a fresh, briny flavour. And the golden saffron rice served as the base for the seafood.

The seafood was complemented by a blend of mild herbs that provided a subtle and refreshing taste. The combination of flavours was perfectly balanced, with the seafood being the hero of the dish and the herbs adding just the right amount of complexity to the flavour profile.

This was one tasty dish but it was a little rice heavy; most people would prefer a little more crab meat and cuttlefish instead. That being said, you should certainly give this a try if you are looking to indulge in the flavours of Spain.

Price: Tk1,230

French Toast

It was dessert o'clock now.

Before you go any further, here's a statutory warning: I have something of a sweet tooth and you might not share my enthusiasm for dessert.

I was a little worried, as I found this section of the menu wanting with just three offerings. Enticed by the idea of a traditional breakfast item for dessert, I ordered French Toast. Boy, was I in for a treat!

The milk brioche used for the dish was pillowy soft, with just the right amount of sweetness to make it a breakfast treat. The maple sauce was rich and indulgent, giving the dish a touch of Canadian flair and making it all the more irresistible.

French Toast. Photo: Noor-A-Alam.

And the sweet cream served on the side? Creamy, velvety, and most importantly, just the right amount of sweet, it was the perfect accompaniment to the French Toast.

But the real star of the dish was the toast itself. Each slice was perfectly cooked, with a crispy exterior that gave way to a soft and fluffy centre. The combination of the sweet brioche, the rich maple sauce and the sweet cream was a match made in breakfast heaven.

As I savoured each bite, I could not help but wonder if this was what the French meant when they said "joie de vivre" – the joy of living.

Price: Tk680