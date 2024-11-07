Must-visit spots for a taste of Kathmandu

What is the best thing about long weekends? You can plan great short trips!

Early this month, I randomly planned a short trip to Nepal with a friend, which turned out to be one of the best trips ever. As it was during Durga Puja, the vibe was festive, and we absolutely enjoyed all the celebrations.

Along with temple visits, gorgeous sunrises and sunsets over the Himalayas, mountains, and greenery, we indulged in an unreasonable amount of delicious masala tea, momo, kathakali thali, etc. But the last evening in Kathmandu turned out to be one of the best gastronomic experiences of my life.

It started with the famous 'Roadhouse Café', and we chose the one in Boudha. Twenty minutes away from Thamel, this particular branch overlooks the Boudha stupa. As suggested by a friend, we arrived right before sunset, got a cosy corner on the terrace, and had a spectacular view. We ordered some nachos, pizza, and apple pie. I was shocked to see how good the food was. It was fresh, flavourful, and perfect in portions.

But my favourite item from the lot would have to be the pizza. They have an excellent crust and great toppings and are perfectly baked in a brick oven. The four-cheese pizza is highly recommended by everyone. The music was excellent, and although it was crowded on a holiday, the service was prompt. As we watched the sun set behind the stupa while enjoying our food and drinks, we wished the evening would never end.

From there, we went back to Thamel and stopped by 'Himalayan Java' for coffee. Himalayan Java has been a very popular Nepalese coffee chain since 1999, serving the finest coffee that can undoubtedly be called world-class. Besides coffee, this place offers great food, desserts, and ambience. Be sure to drop by Himalayan Java. When in Nepal, this is a must-visit for the best coffee.

After a stroll in Thamel, souvenir shopping and building up an appetite, the next stop was 'Mazaaj'— a beautiful Mediterranean Food and sheesha lounge. It was one of the most beautiful restaurants I had ever been to. The hospitality and service were top-notch, with the staff helping us pick the best dishes and drinks and being very patient with our queries.

The live music was amazing, and the view from the 5th floor was a bonus. We had hummus, salad, grilled chicken, and kosher, and all the dishes were straight 10/10. In fact, everything that was being served around looked amazing.

The sheesha was flavourful and had a variety of options. The servers went above and beyond to make us feel comfortable and special. This restaurant has to be one of the best in Kathmandu.

The next time you are in Kathmandu, make sure to visit these places, and I promise you will not regret it.