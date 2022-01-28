Motka Pizza: “Joss” or not? 

If you want to try out a new evening snack or something only to satisfy your pizza-craving Motka pizza can be a good option. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Motka or claypot- is a new addition to food trends all over social media. Starting with motka cha, the range has expanded to motka biryani, motka momo and now, motka pizza. To get a taste of the trend, we paid our visit to Joss Pizza, located at Shekhertek 11, Mohammadpur.

Talking about the interior, there is nothing much to say. Joss Pizza is mainly a takeaway based pizza shop. However, there is a table with a sitting arrangement of two to three people, in case you want to dine-in. The interior might not be fancy enough to take glamorous photos for your Instagram. But, if you are up for some casual shots, who is gonna stop you?

Other than a good amount of cheese, you will find toppings of capsicum, black olives, tomato and chicken in the pizza. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Now. let us have a look into their menu. Although the name of the place suggests it is a pizza shop, you will get other fast food items such as burgers, sandwiches, pasta, coffee and even sharma. Joss Pizza offers a wide variation of pizzas for its customers.

The pizzas are divided into three categories; Classic, Beef and Premium pizza. You can choose from the four sizes; small: 7", medium: 9", large: 12" and family: 16".

In the classic pizza category, Joss Pizza has introduced interesting versions of chicken pizza. For spice lovers, they got Spicy Fire and made a fusion of Desi and Italian cuisine in Kabab E Chicken. Small sizes of the classic pizzas start at Tk235 and can go upto Tk255.

If you are a beef lover, pick from the next category. Small size of Supreme Beef costs Tk255 and Kabab E Beef and BBQ Beef will cost Tk315 each.

And if you are looking for something bigger you can try Meat Lovers, Sausage Feast, Fantastic Four and Joss Pizza Special from their premium category..

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The price for the small size starts from Tk265 and can go upto Tk315. For pizza lovers who want their crust either to be thick, thin or in between, in Joss Pizza you have the option to choose.

If you are on your own just to satisfy your cravings and not looking for anything to fill your stomach, you can go for the single pizza slices, for only Tk99.

The menu offers four burgers: Juicy, BBQ, Spicy Naga and Turkish. Each of them are available in a beef and chicken version. For beef burgers, the range is Tk180-Tk255 and for chicken ones, it is Tk150-Tk225.

You can also get a regular sharma at Tk120 and Turkish Sharma at Tk180. For a very light snack, they have chicken sandwiches only at Tk60, which is extremely affordable.

If you are hanging out with your group, adding a bowl of pasta with pizza can be a great idea. The lowest price is Pasta Basta,Tk150 and the highest one is Joss Special Pasta for Tk200.

Although the shop does not offer any dessert, you can finish it off with a cup of hot coffee, which will take Tk50 only.

Motka Pizza

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Although the regular pizzas and burgers got positive reviews from many, Joss Pizza has really been trendy in social media because of their Motka Pizza. The price of the motka pizza is only Tk159. The purpose of making pizzas in the claypot is to introduce some twist into the regular ones. To taste the fusion, we ordered one.

The cooking process is that all the toppings are sautéed separately. Then, small pieces of bread are torn, mixed with the pizza sauce and put into the pan with other toppings. Then cheese is added to the mixture.

Once it is all done, sautéed mixture is placed inside the claypot and topped with a generous amount of grated mozzarella, again. Finally, the claypot is sealed to lock in the moisture and baked in the oven.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

When we got our Motka Pizzas, the amount of cheese looked good to us. However, the size of the motka was not large enough to feed a hungry adult. Other than a decent amount of cheese, we found toppings of capsicum, black olives, tomato and chicken. The top of the Motka Pizza is brushed with Ghee, which makes it smell even better.

However, if you are a crust lover like us, you may be disappointed as this pizza has no regular crust. Instead, the torn pieces of bread soaked in pizza sauce and baked with other toppings become a little soggy and start to taste more like a pasta than a pizza.

You will get flavours of oregano and it will taste something like pizza, but can it be an alternative to regular pizzas? In our opinion, the answer is-not really.

However, if you want to try out a new evening snack or something only to satisfy your pizza-craving, you can try this out. But if you are hungry and looking for something to fill your empty stomach, we suggest you add a few bucks more and get a regular pizza.

Overall, recommended, but not strongly recommended.