Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

Food

Jobaer Chowdhury
17 April, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 12:53 pm

Related News

Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

Even before the official launch, some of its cakes and pastries gained popularity among customers

Jobaer Chowdhury
17 April, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 12:53 pm

When Abrar Hossain returned home to Chattogram from the UK a few years ago after finishing his studies, he missed nothing but England's cakes and pastries. He could get something equally delicious only when he visited Dhaka, or when someone brought him something from the capital.

Tasting his favorite items so infrequently did not satisfy his cravings, and he knew there were many others with a sweet tooth like him in the port city, so he and his friends decided to set up "Le Bakehouse" – a world-class bakery in Chattogram.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Abrar was already in the restaurant business and his friends Mohammad Ataul and Sajid Ahmed – who also studied abroad – had some idea about pastry shops in foreign countries. Together, they wanted to bring to life their ideas, in Chattogram.

They started setting up a factory in 2018, importing bakery machines and equipment from abroad and looking for the manpower needed, but the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country and disrupted their plans.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

As the pandemic subsided, the young entrepreneurs resumed their project and finished setting up a 6,000 sqft factory in the city's Kalurghat BSCIC Industrial Area for making over 40 bakery items a day.

They started with small scale initial production at the factory in August 2021 and opened an outlet to market test their products at the end of that year. This initial site was near the petrol pump at the Wasa junction in the city. They only officially launched the shop on 24 March this year. So far, they have invested Tk4 crore.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Even before the official launch, some of the company's products gained a lot of popularity with customers and among their most sought items are butter croissants. Le Bakehouse's chocolate éclair, salted caramel éclair, strawberry éclair, chocolate tart, red velvet cheese brownie, and strawberry mousse domes also attract a lot of customers.

Customers also like their cookies, like strawberry shortbread, golden raisin cookies, and pistachio cookies which have gained recognition within a short time. Most of these delicious baked goods were not available in Chattogram before.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Abrar Hossain, managing director of La Bakehouse, told The Business Standard (TBS), "We have focused on three issues here – fresh products, varied flavours, and price. We are trying to strike a balance among these three things."

"Officials and employees have been given six months of training to maintain a healthy environment in the factory. Premium quality chocolate is imported from Belgium, fresh cream from Australia, butter from New Zealand, and oil from Italy," he added.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Mohammad Ataul, deputy managing director of the company, told TBS, "It is very easy to bring in franchises from abroad, but we are trying to establish our own brand with quality products made to international standards."

"We plan to launch four outlets this year and have set up the factory so we can readily deliver products to airlines or corporate clients in the future. We already have some corporate clients and they are quite satisfied.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

"We also plan to set up an institute to train up quality bakers," he added.

Features / Top News

Le Bakehouse / bakery / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The issue is not that Musk lacks the cash to buy Twitter. It’s that he lacks the temperament to run it. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk is not what Twitter needs right now

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘It is somehow ingrained in us that a multinational job is better than a local one’

3h | Panorama
All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

4h | Mode
A variety of bakery and pastry products are made in a healthy environment in the factory of Le Beckhouse. The bakery was launched at the initiative of UK-returnee Abrar Hossain and two of his friends, Mohammad Ataul and Sajid Ahmed, in the Kalurghat Bscic industrial area of Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

5h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

19h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

19h | Videos
Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals