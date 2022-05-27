Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

A fitness, and martial arts coach by profession, Minhaz Remo always packed his own meals when he was the head coach at the American gym, Tapout. The gym patrons would wonder how Minhaz, a fitness coach, dared eat chocolate.

Realising the gap in knowledge about calorie counts and micro and macro nutrients, Minhaz started sharing his meals, and impressed people with his homemade dips and spreads – and that is how Momium started.

Minhaz Remo

Why the name Momium? Because the dips and spreads available at Momium are hand prepared by Minhaz's mother and father, Parvin Begum and Ashraf Uddin.

"It is a bit funny. It is a combination of Mom and the name of an element with the suffix –ium like Sodium. It is the element of Mom, hence, Momium," the fitness coach says.

Parvin Begum

From an endearing anecdote to a fast-growing crowd favourite, this family-run online enterprise is run by Minhaz along with his parents and little brother, Alvi. It has been operating since February 2021 – when the pandemic was raging through its second wave.

Since then, Momium has amassed a loyal customer base. Minhaz shares, "our clients are 80-90% female, and 15-10% male."

Momium's successful venture into the healthy food scene started with product sourcing. The recipes for their dips and spreads have been concocted at home under the keen supervision of Minhaz's mother, whose main aim is to maintain the integrity and quality of their products.

Momium gets customers from all over Bangladesh, and even though they are not promoting outside Dhaka yet, customers are still reaching out to Momium through their social media pages.

The Momium spreads are vegan and vegetarian friendly making them the perfect choice for the health conscious.

Having tested them myself, the craze behind these five spreads are not unfounded. Following are the best ways to consume Momium's line of healthy spreads.

Peanut Butter



Twenty-nine calories per teaspoon, the Peanut Butter from Momium is made with peanuts, olive oil, brown sugar and salt. Momium is the only provider who makes peanut butter with olive oil and brown sugar. For those looking to cut out sugar from their diets, Momium's Peanut Butter comes with a sugar free option.

The most versatile of their offerings, their creamy peanut butter has a good mouth feel and can be used as a dressing, dip and spread.

It is good in a classic PB&J sandwich, as a healthy frosting choice for that post-dinner cupcake craving, or whip up a quick and delicious salad and dress it up with Momium's peanut butter for both a yummy and guilt-free meal. Or dollop a spoonful into your overnight oats for a well-rounded finish.

Peanut Butter, 250g = 360 Tk

Mini Peanut Butter, 100g = 150 Tk

Coco Peanut Butter



Chocolate and healthy choice do not seem to work together, but at Momium they have done exactly that.

With a calories count of 28 calories per teaspoon, this decadent and nutritious chocolate spread is good for slathering on some warm toast, or incorporating into a healthy smoothie.

Like the peanut butter, this coco peanut butter also makes for a good frosting option for desserts. And just like the peanut butter, Momium offers a sugar free counterpart to the Coco Peanut Butter as well.

Coco Peanut Butter, 250g = 375 Tk [sugar free available]

Mini Coco Peanut Butter, 100g = 160 Tk [sugar free available]

Almond Butter



Almonds have the highest calcium content of any nut. Momium's Almond butter, clocking in at 31 calories per teaspoon, is high in vitamins and minerals, as well as beneficial fats.

Almond butter is a nutrient-dense snack that's perfect for mid-morning. Combine it with half an apple for a healthy snack to tide you over until lunchtime.

For a delightful and healthy start to the day, add one spoonful of almond butter to your overnight oats. To feel full and enjoy your food without overindulging, pair almond butter with complex carbs or fibre fruits in appropriate doses.

Almond Butter, 250g = 700 Tk

Mini Almond Butter, 100g = 300 Tk

Hummus

For ages, hummus has been a mainstay of Middle Eastern cuisine. Chickpeas, tahini (sesame seed paste), olive oil, fresh lemon juice, garlic, paprika, oregano, and salt are all the ingredients making up Momium's velvety, crowd-pleasing hummus, which clocks in at 18 calories per teaspoon. For those craving the classic hummus taste, can opt for the spice less version. One of the lowest calorie count and filling, hummus is naturally rich in fibre, making it a great choice for a fat loss diet.

Minhaz shares, "Our hummus is the most selling and the most popular product." Despite it being a heat-sensitive product and not available for delivery outside Dhaka, it hasn't stopped customers from insisting they get their hummus hit.

When you break hummus down into its constituent parts, you'll see that it's packed with nutrients—and you don't have to worry about double-dipping.

Although hummus is a fantastic dip, it can be used as a sandwich or pizza spread, a sophisticated burger condiment, a mayo substitute for tuna or egg salads, or a creamy salad bowl dressing by whisking a couple of teaspoons with olive oil and vinegar.

Classic Hummus, 250g = 375 Tk [spiceless available]

Mini Classic Hummus, 100g = 160 Tk [spiceless available]

Sweet Chilli Sauce

Made with chilli flakes, salt, sugar, corn flour, garlic, tomato sauce and vinegar Momium's chilli sauce can be poured over strips of cooked chicken and layered with peppers and lettuce for a fresh wrap filling. Or mix with a dash of vinegar, lemon juice, honey and garlic as a marinade or dressing. Use it as a dip for chips, carrots or whatever tickles your fancy. It is a house staple for somuchas and spring rolls. The chilli sauce is 7.8 calories per teaspoon.

At Momium, careful attention is placed to each step, starting from the ingredients to make the spreads to delivering the products, integrity of quality is never compromised.

Customers can rest assured that the order they receive was prepared mere hours before delivery. Minhaz Remo said, "It can't get any healthier than this, and we want to preserve this."

Sweet Chilli Sauce, 250g = 255 Tk

Mini Sweet Chilli Sauce, 100g = 130 Tk